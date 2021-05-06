Nevis Updates Travel Protocols for Vaccinated Visitors

Due to the success of vaccination programs in source markets and on the island, Nevis Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris has announced a change in the travel requirements for international travelers vaccinated against COVID-19. The new protocols are currently in effect.

Fully vaccinated international travelers must submit their official vaccination card upon completion of their travel authorization process at www.knatravelform.kn in addition to their 72-hour RT-PCR test and other required passenger documentation.

Following are the travel requirements for international travelers:

A traveler is considered fully vaccinated if two weeks have elapsed after receiving their second dose of a two-dose vaccine line (Pfizer/Moderna), or two weeks after receiving a single dose vaccine (Johnson & Johnson); the traveler’s official COVID-19 vaccination card is accepted as proof Fully vaccinated travelers will only have to “Vacation in Place” for nine days at a travel-approved hotel, down from the current 14 days With effect from May 20, 2021, fully vaccinated travelers will be allowed to enter the destination’s sporting venues Travelers must complete the travel authorization form on the national website and upload an official COVID-19 RT-PCR negative test result from a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-approved laboratory accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard, taken 72 hours before their visit (for their trip, travelers must bring a copy of the negative COVID-19 RT PCR test and their COVID-19 vaccination card as proof of the vaccination; note that self-samples, quick tests or home tests are considered invalid) Undertake a health check at the airport, which includes a temperature check and a health questionnaire; if a traveler who has been fully vaccinated shows COVID-19 symptoms during the health examination, an RT-PCR test may be performed at their own expense ($150) All travelers who are fully vaccinated are free to move through the travel-approved hotel, communicate with other guests and participate in hotel activities only Fully vaccinated travelers staying longer than nine days must be tested on Day 9 of their stay (cost $150) and once their test is negative, they can participate in tours, attractions, restaurants, beach bars, retail shopping on the island If a pre-departure test is required for the country of destination, the PCR test will be taken 72 hours before departure Travel-approved hotels for international travelers are Four Seasons Resort Nevis, Golden Rock Inn, Montpelier Plantation & Beach and Paradise Beach

Upon arrival, if a traveler’s RT-PCR test is outdated, falsified or if they show symptoms of COVID-19, they will have to undergo an RT-PCR test at the airport at their own expense.

International travelers wishing to stay at a private rental house or apartment must stay at their own expense at a property pre-approved as quarantine housing, including security. Please send a request to [email protected]

Related Stories

B.V.I. Drops Quarantine for Fully Vaccinated Travelers

Petra Roach Named CEO of Grenada Tourism Authority

Grenada Reduces Quarantine for Fully Vaccinated Travelers

Sandals Resorts International to Add Three Resorts in Jamaica