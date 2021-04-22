Sandals Resorts International to Add Three New Resorts in Jamaica

Signaling the brand’s ongoing confidence in the destination, Sandals Resorts International (SRI) will add three new hotels to its Jamaica roster. Sandals Resorts International already operates nine resorts in Jamaica, along with three private villas.

According to SRI executive chairman Adam Stewart, Sandals Resorts will transform two all-inclusive resorts in Jamaica acquired last year—the former Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort & Spa in Ocho Rios and Jewel Runaway Bay Beach Resort & Waterpark—plus a prime parcel of beachfront land adjacent to the Ocho Rios resort into three distinct experiences under the Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts brands.

The expansion plans return one of Jamaica’s most storied resorts, the Dunn’s River property in Ocho Rios, back to the Sandals family as Sandals Dunn’s River, the same moniker as when it was originally added to the portfolio in 1990. Stewart added that when the property became available, “we jumped at the chance to bring the hotel back into the Sandals fold.”

The new Sandals Dunn’s River will receive a top-to-bottom renovation with the adjacent ocean-front land transformed into an additional brand-new resort: Sandals Royal Dunn’s River, a modern escape with approximately 250 rooms and suites. The sister hotels will operate very much like the concept SRI developed between Sandals Barbados and Sandals Royal Barbados, offering exchange privileges between the two all-inclusive resorts, giving guests “tremendous” dining and amenity options.

The Runaway Bay resort, another renowned Jamaican property hotel, located midway between Ocho Rios and Montego Bay, will also undergo extensive redevelopment to become Beaches Runaway Bay Resort, the third family-friendly Beaches Resort in Jamaica. At its completion, the hotel will have an estimated 400 expansive one-, two-, three and four-bedroom suites, designed with extended families in mind. Guests of Beaches Runaway Bay also have access to Runaway Bay Golf Club and its par-72, 18-hole championship golf course.

