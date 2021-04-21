Two Elegant Hotels Reopen as All-Inclusive by Marriott Resorts

The House by Elegant Hotels will reopen on May 18 and Treasure Beach by Elegant Hotels on June 10 under a new adults-only, all-inclusive resort concept as part of the All-Inclusive by Marriott portfolio. Located on the Platinum West Coast of Barbados, both boutique properties will now offer an array of culinary, romantic, wellness and cultural experiences on a complimentary basis.

The House is a chic hideaway with 34 well-equipped and spacious rooms with minimalist décor, lush outdoor spaces and plush beach chaises. Amenities within the new all-inclusive model include:

Food and Beverage : All-day dining at The Restaurant , champagne breakfasts, a 24-hour cocktail bar, a “grab and go” bar with light bites and drinks, afternoon teas and evening canapés, and the signature “ Dine Around ” program, where guests can experience other Elegant Hotel restaurants via water taxi

: All-day dining at , champagne breakfasts, a 24-hour cocktail bar, a “grab and go” bar with light bites and drinks, afternoon teas and evening canapés, and the signature “ ” program, where guests can experience other Elegant Hotel restaurants via water taxi Romance : A dedicated Romance Concierge can create tailored experiences for special occasions—whether a sunset dinner on the beach, a barbecue for two under the stars, or a proposal

: A dedicated Romance Concierge can create tailored experiences for special occasions—whether a sunset dinner on the beach, a barbecue for two under the stars, or a proposal Wellness and Adventure : Travelers can settle into island time with a “jet lag” massage on arrival and stay active with fitness classes and at the gym; guests can also enjoy the plethora of water sports, including water skiing, tube rides, stand up paddle boarding, sailing, snorkeling and kayaking

: Travelers can settle into island time with a “jet lag” massage on arrival and stay active with fitness classes and at the gym; guests can also enjoy the plethora of water sports, including water skiing, tube rides, stand up paddle boarding, sailing, snorkeling and kayaking Island Tours: Guests can soak up Bajan history, art and culture with excursions to the capital, Bridgetown, and other must-see island sites

The adults-only, oceanfront Treasure Beach has 35 one-bedroom suites—several with private plunge pools—feature contemporary Caribbean design with regional artwork. Alongside a range water sports, fitness and yoga classes, amenities within the new all-inclusive model include:

Food and Beverage : All-day dining at Tapestry helmed by award-winning chef Javon Cummins , including an interactive Chef's Table experience; gastronomes can perfect the art of pastry-making and food-styling and shake up tropical cocktails in a series of hands-on workshops, while oenophiles can try wine tasting and pairing sessions with the resort’s sommelier at The Wine Cellar

: All-day dining at Tapestry helmed by award-winning chef , including an interactive experience; gastronomes can perfect the art of pastry-making and food-styling and shake up tropical cocktails in a series of hands-on workshops, while oenophiles can try wine tasting and pairing sessions with the resort’s sommelier at Cultural Adventures: Guests can partake in weekly “Treasure Art Crawls,” which explore the island’s creative hubs, museums and art galleries, in a unique initiative to raise awareness for local artists and give back to the community; guests can even create their own masterpieces on the hotel’s outdoor deck with easels and canvas for hire, and at night, cozy up under the stars for classic film screenings on the pool deck

With the addition of these two properties, the Elegant Hotels portfolio now includes six Barbadian properties under the All-Inclusive by Marriott umbrella: The House, Treasure Beach, Crystal Cove, Turtle Beach, Waves Hotel & Spa and Tamarind.

For more information about Elegant Hotels, visit www.eleganthotels.com. For more information about All-Inclusive by Marriott, visit www.all-inclusive.marriott.com.

Related Stories

Barbados Updates COVID-19 Travel Protocols, Effective May 8

Marriott Buys Elegant Resorts in All-Inclusive Push

Interim CEO Petra Roach Leaves BTMI, Heads to Grenada

Sandals Royal Barbados Addings New Suites, Eateries and Pools