Sandals Royal Barbados Addings New Suites, Eateries and Pools

Sandals Resorts International has announced a new expansion at Sandals Royal Barbados has broken ground. Set to premiere July 1, 2021, the South Seas Village at Sandals Royal Barbados will be home to 66 new suites, bringing the total room count to 338, which include the brand’s signature Rondoval suites, Skypool and Crystal Lagoon Swim-Up suites and Millionaire Butler suite concepts, as well as two new wellness-inspired eateries, bringing the resort's impressive restaurant count to nine, and two new pools.

Flanked between gardens and Maxwell Beach, the new accommodations will have high-pitched ceilings and chic, light-wood furnishings with quartz inlays. The South Seas Village will include signature offerings, such as the king-size bed, with fine linens and a pillow menu, along with marble baths, his-and-her sinks, bath amenities by Red Lane Spa, a private outdoor tub for two and a full in-room bar. These accommodations also have an aromatherapy system with relaxing essential oils. Guests staying in the new butler suites category will also enjoy a personal butler, 24-hour room service and VIP check-in.

Two new culinary concepts will also be introduced at Sandals Royal Barbados. The Greenhouse, a rustic, “farm-to-table” eatery will offer guests elegant cuisine prepared with locally sourced meats and seafood and straight-from-the-garden fruits and vegetables. Heart and Sol, the resort’s café, combines the variety of a New York-style deli with locally sourced culinary offerings for a fresh and clean alternative to sandwiches, soups, salads, smoothie bowls and fruit and vegetable smoothies and juices.

Virtual Event Pivoting Back to Travel | The Destination Weddings & Honeymoons Edition 2020 put the nuptial plans of thousands upon thousands of couples on hold, but with the promise of widespread vaccine distribution in the near future, it’s time to get back to planning and ensure your clients live out the destination weddings & honeymoons of their dreams. Hear from top suppliers and destinations on wedding venue & ceremony options, romantic destinations & resorts and more when you watch the event on-demand. Watch Now!

In addition, two new freshwater swimming pools will be located in a quiet section of the South Seas Village. One swimming pool will have a full-service pool bar offering low-calorie cocktails (think: Ginger Mules, Brûléed Lemon Sours, Green Gins and Cucumber Slushes).

Guests of Sandals Royal Barbados also have full exchange privileges with the neighboring Sandals Barbados for a total of 20 total restaurants, 14 bars, 11 pools and five whirlpools.

This news comes on the heels of the recent expansion at Sandals South Coast, bringing the world's first Swim-up Rondoval Suites to Jamaica and an updated beachfront Dutch Village, as well as new properties in Curaçao and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Sandals Royal Barbados is now accepting reservations for these accommodations for arrivals beginning July 1, 2021. Visit www.sandals.com/royal-barbados.

Related Stories

American, Jetblue Announce New Nonstop Flights to St. Lucia

Divi & Tamarijn Aruba All Inclusives Offering Antigen Testing

JetBlue to Operate Newark-St. Thomas Flights This Summer

Baha Mar Offering Return Private Jet for COVID-Positive Guests