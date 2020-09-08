Sandals South Coast to Debut New Swim-Up Rondoval Suites

Sandals Resorts International has unveiled design plans for the multimillion-dollar renovation of its all-inclusive Sandals South Coast in Jamaica, reopening October 1, 2020.

Debuting this December will be the world’s first Swim-Up Rondoval Suites, positioned on a 17,040-square-foot pool oasis. In addition, the property will offer a “reimagined” 112-room Dutch Village with direct access to two new swim-up pools. A modern wedding venue is also being added to the garden in the Italian Village.

Enhancing the Rondoval Concept

Sandals first introduced the Rondoval design at Sandals Grande Antigua, followed by Sandals Grande St. Lucian, Sandals Grenada and Sandals Royal Barbados.

The 20 Swim-Up Rondoval Suites at Sandals South Coast are the newest evolution—each measuring 22 feet in diameter with 20-foot conical ceilings. Indoors, they’ll have custom furnishings and suite bathrooms will include a suspended stone vanity with a Hollywood lit mirror.

Bringing guests closer to the water, these swim-up suites also will offer private plunge pools, ornamented with Italian glass-clad fountains and Indonesian limestone, plus guests can access the resort's zero-entry, 17,040-square-foot-foot pool, touted as the longest in the Western Hemisphere.

Each suite will also have outdoor contemporary lounge furnishings on a private sundeck. Other suite perks include a soaking tub for two and indoor wicker swing with scenic outdoor views. Guests in these new suites will also be served by a personal butler, trained by the Guild of Professional English Butlers.

Dutch Village Update

The 112-room Dutch Village will be completely renovated, too. Its 16 Butler Elite suites and 96 Club and Luxury Level rooms will receive indoor freestanding tubs and showers and outdoor soaking tubs for two. In addition, guests will have swim-up access from a private pool for select accommodations categories.

Nestled within a 500-acre nature preserve, "Sandals South Coast is one of the most beautiful destinations in the uncharted land of Jamaica,” says Gordon “Butch” Stewart, chairman of Sandals Resorts. “Our goal is to exceed expectations time and time again, and the new Sandals South Coast will do that and more.”

The new Swim-Up Rondoval Suites and renovated Dutch Village suites are now accepting reservations for arrivals beginning December 10, 2020.

