Jamaica: Airlift Resumes and Hotels Begin Reopening

With Jamaica’s borders now open to international travelers, airlift service has resumed and operations have restarted at a number of hotels. Most of the major airlines serving the destination—including American Airlines, Delta and JetBlue—have begun operating with limited service while accommodation partners have announced various timelines to coincide with the phased reopening.

Below is a roundup of developments regarding air service and accommodations as of July 13, 2020. These flight schedules are subject to change without notice. The accommodations list is updated daily as properties receive their COVID-19 compliant certificate.

Airlift

American Airlines

Charlotte Douglas International Airport to Sangster International Airport – twice daily service

to – twice daily service Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport to Sangster International Airport – daily service ending August 18

to Sangster International Airport – daily service ending August 18 Miami International Airpor t to Norman Manley International Airport – daily service currently; twice daily starting August 5

t to – daily service currently; twice daily starting August 5 Miami International Airport to Sangster International Airport – twice daily service

Caribbean Airlines

John F. Kennedy International Airport to Norman Manley International Airport – daily service

Delta Air Lines

Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport to Norman Manley International Airport – four times weekly service

to Norman Manley International Airport – four times weekly service Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport to Sangster International Airport – twice daily service

JetBlue

Boston Logan International Airpor t to Sangster International Airport – weekly service on Saturdays

t to Sangster International Airport – weekly service on Saturdays Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport to Norman Manley International Airport – three times weekly service

to Norman Manley International Airport – three times weekly service Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport to Sangster International Airport – twice daily service

John F. Kennedy International Airport to Norman Manley International Airport –daily service

John F. Kennedy International Airport to Sangster International Airport – twice daily service

Orlando International Airport to Sangster International Airport – six times weekly service in July and daily service starting in August

Southwest Airlines

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport to Sangster International Airport – daily service

to Sangster International Airport – daily service Orlando International Airport to Sangster International Airport – daily service

Spirit Airlines

Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport to Norman Manley International Airport – three times weekly service

Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport to Sangster International Airport – daily service

United Airlines

George Bush Intercontinental Airport to Sangster International Airport – daily service

to Sangster International Airport – daily service Newark Liberty International Airport to Sangster International Airport – daily service

Accommodations

Montego Bay

Rose Hall Villas at Half Moon

Sandals Montego Bay

S Hotel

RIU Reggae

Deja Resort

Ocho Rios

Couples Tower Isle

Moon Palace Jamaica

RIU Ocho Rios

Jamaica Inn

Negril

Tensing Pen

The Spa Retreat

Beaches Negril

White Sands Negril

Couples Swept Away

Jamaica has implemented a set of health and safety protocols spanning the tourism sector intended to facilitate a seamless travel experience and mitigate the spread of coronavirus. Within the destination, travelers can expect an enhanced experience at hotels, including digital check-in, hand sanitizer stations, elimination of self service at buffets, digital or single use menus, social distancing markers throughout the property and much more.

All visitors traveling to Jamaica are required to apply for a "Travel Authorization" no more than five days prior to arrival. As of July 15, non-resident leisure travelers coming from Florida, New York, Arizona and Texas (areas declared by the Ministry of Health and Wellness as high risk at this time), must complete their "Travel Authorization" questionnaire no less than two days and no more than five days prior to arrival. These travelers will be required to include proof of a negative PCR COVID-19 test result, taken within 10 days of arrival to Jamaica when applying for their Travel Authorization. The test results must also be presented to relevant officials upon arrival in Jamaica. Business travelers are not required to upload a negative result, as they will be tested on arrival.

