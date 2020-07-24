Jamaica: Airlift Resumes and Hotels Begin Reopening

With Jamaica’s borders now open to international travelers, airlift service has resumed and operations have restarted at a number of hotels. Most of the major airlines serving the destination—including American Airlines, Delta and JetBlue—have begun operating with limited service while accommodation partners have announced various timelines to coincide with the phased reopening.
Below is a roundup of developments regarding air service and accommodations as of July 13, 2020. These flight schedules are subject to change without notice. The accommodations list is updated daily as properties receive their COVID-19 compliant certificate.
Airlift
American Airlines
- Charlotte Douglas International Airport to Sangster International Airport – twice daily service
- Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport to Sangster International Airport – daily service ending August 18
- Miami International Airport to Norman Manley International Airport – daily service currently; twice daily starting August 5
- Miami International Airport to Sangster International Airport – twice daily service
Caribbean Airlines
- John F. Kennedy International Airport to Norman Manley International Airport – daily service
Delta Air Lines
- Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport to Norman Manley International Airport – four times weekly service
- Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport to Sangster International Airport – twice daily service
JetBlue
- Boston Logan International Airport to Sangster International Airport – weekly service on Saturdays
- Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport to Norman Manley International Airport – three times weekly service
- Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport to Sangster International Airport – twice daily service
- John F. Kennedy International Airport to Norman Manley International Airport –daily service
- John F. Kennedy International Airport to Sangster International Airport – twice daily service
- Orlando International Airport to Sangster International Airport – six times weekly service in July and daily service starting in August
Southwest Airlines
- Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport to Sangster International Airport – daily service
- Orlando International Airport to Sangster International Airport – daily service
Spirit Airlines
- Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport to Norman Manley International Airport – three times weekly service
- Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport to Sangster International Airport – daily service
United Airlines
- George Bush Intercontinental Airport to Sangster International Airport – daily service
- Newark Liberty International Airport to Sangster International Airport – daily service
Accommodations
Montego Bay
- Rose Hall Villas at Half Moon
- Sandals Montego Bay
- S Hotel
- RIU Reggae
- Deja Resort
Ocho Rios
- Couples Tower Isle
- Moon Palace Jamaica
- RIU Ocho Rios
- Jamaica Inn
Negril
- Tensing Pen
- The Spa Retreat
- Beaches Negril
- White Sands Negril
- Couples Swept Away
Jamaica has implemented a set of health and safety protocols spanning the tourism sector intended to facilitate a seamless travel experience and mitigate the spread of coronavirus. Within the destination, travelers can expect an enhanced experience at hotels, including digital check-in, hand sanitizer stations, elimination of self service at buffets, digital or single use menus, social distancing markers throughout the property and much more.
All visitors traveling to Jamaica are required to apply for a "Travel Authorization" no more than five days prior to arrival. As of July 15, non-resident leisure travelers coming from Florida, New York, Arizona and Texas (areas declared by the Ministry of Health and Wellness as high risk at this time), must complete their "Travel Authorization" questionnaire no less than two days and no more than five days prior to arrival. These travelers will be required to include proof of a negative PCR COVID-19 test result, taken within 10 days of arrival to Jamaica when applying for their Travel Authorization. The test results must also be presented to relevant officials upon arrival in Jamaica. Business travelers are not required to upload a negative result, as they will be tested on arrival.
