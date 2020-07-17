Palladium Hotel Group Reopens Resorts in the Americas and Spain

Palladium Hotel Group announced the reopening of properties in Mexico, Jamaica, Dominican Republic, Brazil and Spain with a commitment to reassure guest safety and to provide a positive travel experience.

The Spanish hotel group also announced new health and safety protocols, certified by SGS, a leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. And it's offering guests new, complimentary medical care insurance related to COVID-19 if booked through travel advisors or tour operators. See below for details.

The Americas - Reopenings

Here's the rundown of what's already open and what's soon to open for Palladium Hotels & Resorts in the Americas.

DAILY NEWS & DEALS NEWSLETTER Like this story? Subscribe to Daily News & Deals! Featuring breaking news on the latest product launches, deals, sales promotions, and executive appointments. Be sure to sign-up for this free industry daily newsletter. Subscribe Now

In Cancun , the Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres Resort & Spa and TRS Coral Hotel reopened on July 1

, the and reopened on July 1 In Puerto Vallarta , the Grand Palladium Vallarta Resort & Spa also began welcoming guests on July 1

, the also began welcoming guests on July 1 In Jamaica , Grand Palladium Lady Hamilton Resort & Spa and Grand Palladium Jamaica Resort & Spa resumed operations on July 10

, and resumed operations on July 10 Santo Domingo ’s Dominican Fiesta Hotel & Casino Santo Domingo will reopen on July 27

’s will reopen on July 27 In Punta Cana , Grand Palladium Palace Resort Spa & Casino, Grand Palladium Bávaro Suites Resort & Spa, Grand Palladium Punta Cana Resort & Spa and TRS Turquesa Hotel will reopen on October 9

, and will reopen on October 9 TRS Cap Cana Hotel in the Dominican Republic will resume operations on October 30

in the Dominican Republic will resume operations on October 30 In Mexico's Riviera Maya region, Grand Palladium White Sand Resort & Spa, Grand Palladium Colonial Resort & Spa, Grand Palladium Kantenah Resort & Spa and TRS Yucatan Hotel will reopen October 30

region, and will reopen October 30 In Brazil, the opening of Grand Palladium Imbassaí Resort & Spa is slated for August 6

Spain - Reopenings

Palladium Hotel Group has also announced the reopening of these properties in Spain.

In Ibiza , the Grand Palladium Palace Ibiza Resort & Spa reopened its doors on June 26

, the reopened its doors on June 26 Ibiza’s Agroturismo Sa Talaia resumed operations on July 8

resumed operations on July 8 Bless Hotel Ibiza and Hard Rock Hotel Ibiza reopened on July 10

and reopened on July 10 Madrid’s Only YOU Hotel Atocha reopened on July 6

reopened on July 6 In Benalmadena - Malaga, Palladium Hotel Costa del Sol reopened July 16

reopened July 16 In Tenerife, Canary Islands, Hard Rock Hotel Tenerife is slated to welcome guests starting July 30

slated to welcome guests starting July 30 Oviedo’s Ayre Hotel Ramiro I welcomed guests back on June 29

Health and Safety

Prioritizing health and safety, Palladium Hotel Group is rolling out new cleanliness protocols and employee training. Protocols range from social distancing, capacity control and use of technology to minimize contact.

Guests, hotel/resort employees and suppliers will receive temperature checks with infrared thermometers, especially in entrance areas and closed spaces -- such as the restaurants, gyms, spas and children's areas.

“Considering the uncertainty of these times, Palladium Hotel Group wants guests to travel with confidence," said Pilar Arizmendi-Stewart, vice president of sales and marketing for the Americas, Palladium Hotel Group. "That is why we are looking to continue enforcing our brand pillars of innovation, technology and service-driven approach."

She stressed that Palladium Hotel Group is a family-owned business, and so guests are extended family. "Equipping our hotels with the best tools and protocols that can enhance their wellbeing is of the utmost importance for us," she said.

Arizmendi-Stewart continued: We've implemented new technologies like our ‘ozone and mist disinfection system’ that allows us to purify the air and our allergen-free purified rooms...Our goal is to gain travelers' trust and show our commitment to their safety without compromising a memorable vacation experience.”

Separately, the hotel group created the Palladium Hotel Group Global Customer Experience and Safety Council, chaired by Raúl Benito, group chief operating officer. Council members include chief operating officers, commercial directors, quality directors and food an beverage directors of all company brands and hotels across all Palladium Hotel Group markets, as well as independent technical advisers.

New Medical Care Insurance

Further reinforcing its commitment to guests’ wellness, Palladium Hotel Group will provide a new medical care insurance for the reopening of its hotels in Spain and the Americas to protect its guests against any unforeseen circumstances from the current health emergency.

What does that mean? Clients will have several services included for any incident directly related to COVID-19 that may arise during their stay, including expenses for any illness arising during stays, medical transfer of patients, the extension of stays, and more. The insurance will be available free of charge for a year for all guests who book direct and through tour operators or travel agents.

In addition, guests have the option to change to another Palladium Hotel Group property within the same brand in a different destination with no additional fees or cancellation penalties. Guests who book at Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts and TRS Hotels can cancel up to two days before check-in with no charge.

Visit www.palladiumhotelgroup.com.

Related Stories

Palladium Hotel Group Launches Television Channel

Punta Mita and All Entities Have Reopened

RIU Reopening 15 Properties in All Destinations in Spain

Blue Diamond Brings Mystique Resorts Under Royalton Umbrella