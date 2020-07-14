Punta Mita and All Entities Have Reopened

After several months, Punta Mita—the resort and residential community in Mexico’s Riviera Nayarit—opened its doors this July. All entities, including the Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita and The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort, four beach clubs and the new El Surf Club, as well as the Punta Mita Golf Club and the recently reopened Tail of the Whale Restaurant, Punta Mita Tennis Club and the Punta Mita Golf Academy, are accessible to visitors.

As the destination looks ahead to the future of hospitality and travel, it is implementing full-scale enhancements to their health and safety procedures to ensure peace of mind for guests. In response to COVID-19 (coronavirus) and to continue to keep the safety of guests as the destination’s priority, Punta Mita appointed Aaron Marcial as Club Punta Mita’s public health officer; he assumes the responsibility of ensuring all COVID-19 protocols in place are in compliance with government regulations.

In addition, sanitation measures are being implemented across restaurants, clubs and hotels within Punta Mita. The list of general precautions includes:

All employees will wear face coverings, and complimentary face coverings are available and encouraged for guests

Non-invasive temperature checks are at entrances to different areas

Members in Residence and their guests, as well as vacation renters will need to complete a Health Declaration Form prior to arriving to Punta Mita

A team of cleaning professionals disinfect guest areas 24 hours a day

Hand sanitizer stations are throughout the resort

Appropriate and comfortable physical distancing is recommended in all areas

