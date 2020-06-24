Marriott Cancun Resort Now Open, JW Marriott to Follow July 1

The Marriott Cancun Collection—the JW Marriott Cancun Resort & Spa and Marriott Cancun Resort—are welcoming travelers back this summer. Marriott Cancun Resort reopened June 8 and is already hosting guests, while the JW Marriott Cancun Resort & Spa will reopen on July 1.

Both properties have recently been updated: Marriott Cancun Resort debuted the Tulum-inspired SacBe Beach Shack last summer and a new lobby earlier this year, while the JW Marriott Cancun has recently received an extensive $40 million upgrade to all 447 ocean-facing guestrooms.

Refreshed Spaces

Dubbed “The Great Room,” Marriott Cancun’s airy entryway complements the chic design of the resort’s 450 guestrooms. A color palette of "marble-ized" beige and cream is accented by shades of indigo and turquoise. The space has modern furniture and the resort's signature paneled windows overlooking palm-lined grounds and the ocean beyond.

Also in the pipeline for 2020 is Hana, a Polynesian restaurant set to replace the Argentinian eatery, La Capilla. Hana, a play on the Hawaiian word for "family," will have intricate wood detailing on the ceiling, distressed brick accents, pops of yellow color, as well as contemporary furniture, wall planters and Polynesian-inspired images.

JW Marriott Cancun Resort & Spa

Reflecting Tulum's bohemian aura, SacBé Beach Shack offers a fusion of local flavors and traditional Mexican cuisine. Here, local street food is served to guests on swinging bar stools, which are adjacent to macramé hammocks, hand-painted art and dine-in-the-sand tables.

Next door, JW Marriott Cancun’s room interiors reflect the intricate textiles found in ancient Mayan garments and aerial-view photographs showcase the region's cenotes. Carved wood accents, herringbone-patterned floors, rainfall showers and soaking tubs with complimentary lavender bath salts are now standard in all guestrooms.

The property has also remodeled its Club 91 lounge with navy blue and olive-hued furniture in combination with coral reef ceiling décor.

Viva la Vacation

Travelers can book the “Viva la Vacation” package, valid now through December 30, 2020. It requires a minimum three-night stay and provides a daily $100 resort credit, which can be applied for everything from a spa treatment or a craft beer bucket to a beach cabana or meal at one of the specialty restaurants.

For more information, visit www.marriottcancunresort.com or www.jwmarriottcancun.com.

