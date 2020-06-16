La Colección Announces Summer Reopenings, New All-Inclusive Offering

After a brief halt of operations due to the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, La Colección Resorts has begun reopening its doors to travelers across Mexico. Since June 11, resorts under the brands Live Aqua, Fiesta Americana, Grand Fiesta Americana and The Explorean began a gradual reopening. In addition, La Colección Resorts announced a new Travel with Confidence program that showcases the elevated safety and sanitization protocols implemented across all 15 properties.

As of June 15, the following hotels are all open:

Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach – All Inclusive

Live Aqua Beach Resort Cancun

The Explorean Cozumel

Fiesta Americana Cancun Villas

Fiesta Americana Condesa Cancún All Inclusive

Fiesta Americana Cozumel All Inclusive

Fiesta Americana Puerto Vallarta All Inclusive & Spa

Live Aqua Private Residences Los Cabos

Grand Fiesta Americana Los Cabos All Inclusive Golf & Spa

Grand Fiesta Americana Puerto Vallarta All Inclusive Adults Only

The Explorean Kohunlich

On July 1, Live Aqua Urban Resort San Miguel de Allende and Fiesta Americana Acapulco Villas will open.

Along with these reopenings is the newly transitioned offering of Infinite Luxury by Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach Cancun. Travelers can expect the same cuisine a la carte with no surcharges for specialty dinning and service of this family-friendly resort now presented in the all-inclusive format, in addition to complimentary experiences extended to two beach clubs at Isla Mujeres with round trip ferry tickets included for all guests. Any bookings three nights or more will have the opportunity to choose one complimentary personal experience from the Infinite Experiences Menu with activities designed for families, romance, fun, wellness and foodies.

Updated rates for the all-inclusive concept start at $480 dollars per night in an Ocean View Suite for two guests or to upgrade to the Infinite Club starting at $650 dollars per night in a double occupancy Infinite Ocean Front Suite.

Visit www.lacoleccionresorts.com.

