RIU Reopens One Cancun Resort, Second on June 19

by
Susan J. Young
Cancun
(Quintana Roo Tourism Board) Two RIU properties are reopening in Cancun, Mexico, good news for a destination celebrating its 50th anniversary.

RIU is resuming its hospitality activity in Cancun, Mexico with the reopening of the 562-room Hotel Riu Palace Peninsula, located in Cancun, earlier this week and the scheduled reopening of the 569-room Hotel Riu Cancun, just a few minutes down the road by car, on June 19.

These are among RIU's 20 properties in Mexico that were closed in March, which are in such destinations as Cancun, Costa Mujeres, Playa des Carmen, Los Cabos, Riviera Nayarit, Mazatlan and Guadalajara. These hotels are the second and third in the portfolio to reopen in Mexico, following the May 25 reopening of the Hotel Riu Plaza Guadalajara, in Jalisco.

In total, RIU closed 99 properties worldwide last spring. Some of those have already reopened outside of Mexico include Hotel Riu Plaza Berlin in Germany and Hotel Riu Plaza Miami Beach in the United States. The June reopening of four Bulgarian properties has also been announced.  

RIU says opening of the two Cancun properties is another step toward the hospitality company's goal of gradually resuming operations throughout the world.

Good to know: RIU employees are now receiving training about how to apply 17 protocols contained in the RIU Post-COVID Manual for hotels. Those protocols, established in collaboration with consulting firm Preverisk, are designed to assure maximum safety precautions for guests and hotel employees. 

For further information please visit: www.riu.com

