Blue Diamond Brings Mystique Resorts Under Royalton Umbrella

Blue Diamond Resorts has announced that Mystique Resorts will be rebranded under the Royalton Luxury Resorts umbrella as Mystique by Royalton. Effective immediately, Mystique Blue Boutique Suites and Mystique Royal St. Lucia will be rebranded as Mystique Holbox by Royalton and Mystique St. Lucia by Royalton, respectively.

In addition, Mystique Holbox by Royalton will be reopening its doors on July 15, 2020 follow-ing guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO) and local ministries of health. Mystique Holbox by Royalton will be implementing Blue Diamond Resorts' new “Safety-Assured Vacations” protocols to help safeguard both guests and employees.

Located in the Yum Balam Nature Reserve, Mystique Holbox by Royalton is a contemporary beach resort, home to 38 suites, each with a traditional Mexican design. Some suites even offer ocean views and rooftop balconies. Guests can explore the island’s surroundings with a variety of activities and excursions, including biking, kiteboarding or swimming with whale sharks. After spending the day exploring, guests can dine at two on-site à la carte restaurants and enjoy dishes influenced by local cuisine like the Lobster Quesadilla and Tikinxic Style Shrimp or sip on cocktails poolside, including the resort’s signature Mystique Sangria.

To protect the health and wellbeing of guests and employees, Mystique by Royalton has implemented Blue Diamond Resorts’ new “Safety-Assured Vacations” protocols. This includes physical distancing guidelines, advanced dining safety, increased staff training and the use of personal protective equipment (PPE), a “360° Clean Approach” for all resort common areas and Diamond Clean Guest Rooms where every touchpoint is thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.

Good to know: Mystique Holbox by Royalton announced a "Welcome Back Offer" with prices starting at $195 per room, per night, for travel between July 15, 2020, and December 21, 2020.

