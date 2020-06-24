The Tryall Club in Jamaica to Open to International Travelers August 1

The Tryall Club in Jamaica, set on 2,220 acres and home to a collection of privately owned villas, has announced it will reopen to international visitors on August 1, 2020.

The Club has prepared for its reopening, implementing enhanced protocols and measures in accordance to the standards established by the Ministry of Health and Wellness. The Club, along with each private villa residence, will be certified by the Tourism Product Development Company, (TPDCo) to meet these measures and provide a safe and clean environment for all. Enhanced protocols and measures include, but are not limited to, increased cleaning and sanitization of all high-touchpoint areas, social distancing guidelines in public areas, the use of PPE by all Club and Villa staff and intensified training for all team members to uphold these new standards.

The Tryall Club is home to more than 70 privately owned luxury villas available for rent, ranging in size from one bedroom to 10 bedrooms. All villas have a dedicated household team, including a personal chef who will curate menus and in-villa private dining experiences. In addition, the household team can arrange an array of in-villa experiences, whether it’s a mixology cocktail hour, a s’mores night or private poolside yoga class.

Guests traveling this season will be among the first to experience The Tryall Club’s new Beach Club, which debuted earlier this year. Highlights of the new Beach Club are a private beachfront with plush lounge chairs, an infinity pool with an expansive pool deck, a Beach Boutique, Adventure Desk and more. The Beach Bar & Grill and Beach Restaurant will remain closed until November 2020.

In addition to the Beach Club, golfers can hit the links at The Club’s championship golf course, while tennis enthusiasts can play a match as the Tennis Club.

August 1 will begin Phase 1 of The Tryall Club’s reopening plan opening the Club to international travelers, along with the following facilities: The Beach Club, including the private beach, infinity pool, beach boutique and adventure desk; The Tryall Club’s Golf Course, Tennis Club, Craft Market, on-property commissary and private gym. Phase II will begin on November 4 and will include the reopening of The Beach Bar + Grill at The Beach Club. Phase III will begin on November 21 with all facilities fully open, including the Beach Restaurant and Children’s Club.

Visit www.tryallclub.com.

