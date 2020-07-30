Jamaica Inn Reopens to Guests July 31

Ocho Rios hotel Jamaica Inn has announced its official reopening to guests starting Friday, July 31.

As guests return to Jamaica Inn, every aspect of their on-property experience has been enhanced with new health and safety procedures and initiatives as part of the “Pinwheel of Safety Protocols.” Developed in accordance with guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and mandates from Jamaica’s Tourism Product Development, the new policies address everything from sanitizing baggage upon arrival to non-queuing and limited contact check-in and-out processes, among other measures.

With new housekeeping policies in place to ensure cleanliness and sanitization, such as a Diamond Clean seal of approval sticker, guests can enjoy spacious accommodations in Jamaica Inn’s suites, with the resort’s one- and two-bedroom cottages and beach bungalows being especially suited for extra seclusion, privacy and social distancing.

Jamaica Inn’s private beach offers an ideal spot to grab a socially distanced lounge chair and enjoy a variety of beach activities. Guests are also invited to rediscover the resort’s international cuisine with local Jamaican flavors, either on their private verandahs, on the beach, or at the resort’s open-air restaurant.

At the Ocean Spa, it reopens with modified treatment protocols to ensure guest and staff safety. A recommended wellness break can also be enjoyed at the cliffside saltwater sea bath, “to recharge mind, body and soul.”

Note: The resort is offering "Welcome Home Grand Reopening" deal. Guests will receive additional complimentary nights, as well as bonus resort credits to use during their stay for travel from August 1 to October 31, 2020. The longer guests stay, the more complimentary nights and bonus credits they will receive.

Jamaica Inn says it currently has native endangered hawksbill sea turtles building their nests on its beach. Lucky guests may have the chance to catch a glimpse (from a safe distance) of baby turtles as they hatch and make their way back to the sea. The resort is currently holding an online turtle naming auction through August 31, 2020, allowing the highest bidder to name the mother turtle who most recently laid her eggs on the beach and was tagged for future monitoring. Guests may contribute to the turtle naming auction at www.jamaicainn.com, with all proceeds benefitting the Oracabessa Bay Turtle Project.

