Choice Hotels Onboards More Than 50 AMResorts Properties

Choice Hotels International, Inc. announced that it has completed onboarding more than 50 AMResorts-branded properties to its network, as part of an agreement announced last year with Apple Leisure Group; this covers all-inclusive resorts throughout Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America. The arrangement allows members of the Choice Privileges loyalty program to earn and redeem points at resort brands—including Zoëtry Wellness & Spa Resorts, and Secrets, Breathless, Dreams, Now and Sunscape Resorts & Spas brands—by booking their stay on choicehotels.com.

Guests who book their vacations at AMResorts locations in Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America between now and September 30, 2020, for trips taking place prior to December 22, 2021, and meeting minimum stay requirements (varies by location), have the opportunity to earn various rewards with the "Free, Free, Free" promotion. Rewards include:

Free bonus night following stays of two to six nights

Free upgrade to the next room category at check-in

Free night certificate for a future stay at any AMResorts property

$200 in resort coupons

Children stay for free at Dreams, Now and Sunscape Resorts & Spas properties

Free in-room welcome amenity at Zoëtry Wellness & Spa Resorts, and Secrets and Breathless Resorts & Spas properties

Choice Privileges is also currently offering 50,000 bonus points to members who spend $500 or more—in addition to the program’s standard 10 points per dollar rewards rate—when they book a stay at a qualifying AMResorts property through Choice Hotels between now and September 30, 2020, for trips taking place prior to December 22, 2021.

DAILY NEWS & DEALS NEWSLETTER Like this story? Subscribe to Daily News & Deals! Featuring breaking news on the latest product launches, deals, sales promotions, and executive appointments. Be sure to sign-up for this free industry daily newsletter. Subscribe Now

Choice Privileges also recently announced a series of enhancements that help provide its more than 45 million members with the flexibility to use their benefits as soon as they are ready to travel. Updates include reducing the number of nights required to earn elite status, pausing the expiration of loyalty points until December 31, 2020, and initiating upgrades, extensions and bonuses for current elite members.

AMResorts properties have implemented the company’s “CleanComplete Verification” program, which further elevates existing standards of quality and cleanliness with new health and safety policies and protocols in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, AMResorts is offering free cancellations up to 24 hours prior to guests’ arrival on trips booked as part of the “Free, Free, Free” promotion.

Related Stories

AMResorts Launches Breakfast-Only Plan

La Colección Announces Reopenings, New All-Inclusive Offering

Yucatán Recovers 40 Percent of Air Connectivity Within Mexico

Barceló Hotel Group in Latin America Adds New Safety Measures