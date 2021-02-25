Divi & Tamarijn Aruba All Inclusives Offering On-Site Antigen Testing

Divi and Tamarijn Aruba All Inclusives announced that guests can receive free on-site antigen testing for their return flights with its new “Aruba Worry Free Vacation” package. The new promotion also includes savings of up to 50 percent off the resorts’ all-inclusive rates for travel now through June 30.

The new testing service was created in response to the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention’s (CDC) order requiring all U.S.-bound air passengers arriving from a foreign country to get tested no more than three days prior to their departing flight and to present a negative result or documentation of having recovered from COVID-19 to the airline prior to boarding the flight. Located across the street at Divi Village Golf & Beach Resort, the resorts’ new testing facility allows guests to easily schedule their appointments one to two days prior to check-out so that their results fall within the required three-day timeframe.

Appointments may be made online up to 30 days in advance, with results available within 24 hours. The resorts’ reservations team is also available to guide guests through the new travel requirement and answer any questions. Available for a limited time, the complimentary antigen test is valid with stays of seven nights or longer and there is a maximum of two antigen tests per reservation.

In addition to the complimentary antigen testing, guests can enjoy serious savings through the “Worry Free” promotion. Those who book stays in February or March will save 50 percent on the resorts’ all-inclusive rates, and guests who book stays for travel April through June 30, 2021 will save 35 percent on the resorts’ all-inclusive rates.

The "Aruba Worry Free Vacation" announcement also follows the recently unveiled Tamarijn Aruba All Inclusive room renovations, as well as the resorts’ new flexible booking policy, which allows changes and cancellations with no penalty up to 24 hours prior to arrival and no deposit required at the time of booking. Guests who have to follow Aruba’s 24-hour quarantine upon their arrival can also expect to receive the resorts’ “Warm Welcome,” which includes a minibar stocked with water, soft drinks, beer and wine, along with room service available with the resorts’ full menu.

As part of the all-inclusive experience, guests can enjoy an array of amenities on property, such as four freshwater pools, a fitness and water sports center, nightly entertainment held outdoors poolside, 10 dining options and eight bars.

Visit www.diviaruba.com or www.tamarijnaruba.com.

