Baha Mar Offering Courtesy Return Private Jet for COVID-Positive Guests

Baha Mar is now providing complimentary private jet service back to the United States or a complimentary 14-day stay for guests who test positive for COVID-19 prior to departure from the resort.

The resort’s “Travel with Confidence” program pledges that should a resort guest test positive during their stay, Baha Mar will provide courtesy suite accommodations and a daily dining credit of $150 per person per day, for up to 14 days in quarantine. Most importantly, should the guest need to return to the United States earlier, Baha Mar will provide private air travel to return the guest and their immediate family to the U.S., free of charge.

Baha Mar’s ongoing “Commitment to Your Wellbeing” initiative provides guests with the latest in COVID-19 safety measures, which include on-site complimentary COVID-19 rapid antigen testing upon arrival and prior to departure to assist in guests’ compliance with return travel requirements of their country of origin. Further, “Commitment to Your Wellbeing” includes mandatory mask-wearing in public areas, social distancing and stringent cleanliness protocols. Resort standards include weekly COVID-19 testing for associates, enhanced housekeeping and engineering services, heightened food safety and digital ordering, touchless payments, and technology methods that allow for contactless experiences.

Virtual Event Pivoting Back to Travel | The Destination Weddings & Honeymoons Edition 2020 put the nuptial plans of thousands upon thousands of couples on hold, but with the promise of widespread vaccine distribution in the near future, it’s time to get back to planning and ensure your clients live out the destination weddings & honeymoons of their dreams. Hear from top suppliers and destinations on wedding venue & ceremony options, romantic destinations & resorts and more when you watch the event on-demand. Watch Now!

Deal: Following the reopening of Grand Hyatt Baha Mar in December, Baha Mar will complete its phased reopening on March 4, welcoming guests back to SLS Baha Mar and Rosewood Baha Mar. To celebrate the full reopening, Baha Mar has introduced “Spectacular Awaits.” Available for booking at all three Baha Mar resorts, the offer includes a complimentary fourth night with a minimum three-night stay, with free cancellation up to 24 hours prior to arrival.

For more information, visit www.bahamar.com.

Related Stories

Hyatt Regency Aruba Resort Completes Renovation, Offers Deal

British Virgin Islands Invites Visitors to Find Yourself in BVI

San Juan Airport Now Offering PCR Testing for All Passengers

Caribbean Tourism Organization, UNWTO Host Tourism Data Workshop