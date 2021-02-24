Hyatt Regency Aruba Resort Completes Renovation, Offers Deal

Hyatt Regency Aruba Resort Spa and Casino, located on Palm Beach, has recently completed a multimillion-dollar renovation including Trankilo, a new adults-only pool, transformed ZoiA Spa, new Regency Club, enhancements to the casino, new dining experiences, and new wellness offerings.

Here’s what guests can expect: The new adults-only pool, Trankilo, has 10 private cabanas, complete with a shower, smart TV, Bose Bluetooth sound system, minibar stocked with water, sodas, local beers and wine, crudités, island aloe products, lounge chairs and a sofa. Tip: Guests can utilize the private butler that solely caters to visitors who are renting the cabanas and receive spa treatments in select cabanas, as well.

The resort also has a new wellness program, “Rise and Shine,” consisting of various daily classes, including yoga, meditation and Tai Chi. The new ZoiA Spa menu offers a variety of treatments, such as “Aruba Sun Rescue,” using local aloe, and “Island Breeze,” with a pineapple sugar scrub. Another highlight of the new ZoiA Spa is “Massage den Awa,” a gentle form of body therapy performed in the Trankilo pool for deep relaxation combining elements of massage, shiatsu and muscle stretching. Spa therapists use face masks and shields and utilize gloves, while air purifiers sanitize the air through UV germicidal technology in each of the six treatment rooms.

Virtual Event Pivoting Back to Travel | The Destination Weddings & Honeymoons Edition 2020 put the nuptial plans of thousands upon thousands of couples on hold, but with the promise of widespread vaccine distribution in the near future, it’s time to get back to planning and ensure your clients live out the destination weddings & honeymoons of their dreams. Hear from top suppliers and destinations on wedding venue & ceremony options, romantic destinations & resorts and more when you watch the event on-demand. Watch Now!

For those interested in a libation, Hyatt Regency Aruba Resort Spa and Casino is now offering a new “Master Mixology” class with Green Bar Distillery organic liquors every Sunday at Palms Beach Bar. Guests receive instructions on beginner bartending for one hour, explanation of selected liquors, a certificate, recipe cards and two custom drinks.

Deal: The resort is welcoming back travelers with the new “Elite Experience Offer” inclusive of 20 percent savings. The offer is available for trips from May 1, 2021 to December 20, 2021 and can be booked until December 15, 2021.

Travelers who book the “Elite Experience Offer” have daily access to the newly renovated Regency Club, a lounge with personal concierge service, breakfast, evening hors d’oeuvres and beverages, all complimentary. The package includes a daily prime beachfront palapa with the option to upgrade to an exclusive pool cabana or beach tent for one day and two dedicated ocean floats for exclusive use per day. Guests have a three-course Dining Under the Stars experience in the courtyard of the resort’s signature Ruinas del Mar restaurant. Visitors also receive a $100 slot play credit to be used at the non-smoking casino with 44 new machines, socially distanced gaming tables and video poker machines, as well as a bar serving a variety of cocktails.

In addition, premium high-speed internet allows the download of movies and TV shows, while STAYCAST streams over 1,000 apps from their mobile device to the TV is included.

Good to know: For guests staying four or more nights through May 31, 2021, Hyatt Regency Aruba is offering complimentary COVID-19 antigen tests for up to two registered guests traveling back to the United States. The tests are administered in partnership with Medcare Clinic and must be conducted during the stay. The results are emailed within 24 hours. Visitors staying fewer than four nights may also schedule testing at the resort at a cost of $50 per person for a rapid antigen test.

Visit aruba.regency.hyatt.com.

Related Stories

Radisson Blu Aruba Opening This March

Turks and Caicos Adds COVID-19 Testing Sites

Caribbean Travel Marketplace Goes Virtual in 2021

Marriott to Double All-Inclusive Portfolio, Signs Blue Diamond