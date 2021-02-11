Radisson Blu Aruba Opening This March

New in the Caribbean: Radisson Blu Aruba is scheduled to open in late March 2021 in Palm Beach. Located just 20 minutes from Queen Beatrix International Airport, the Radisson Blu Aruba offers 133 two- and three-bedroom suites with separate living areas and fully equipped kitchens.

The hotel’s chic lobby leads to an outdoor space with a full-service bar and what the brand touts as the largest infinity pool on the island. Onsite amenities include two more outdoor pools, one for families and another for adults; a fully equipped fitness and wellness center; and two spacious meeting areas. The hotel also offers guests multiple onsite dining options, including FireLake Grill House & Cocktail Bar, Radisson Blu’s fine-dining restaurant serving locally sourced ingredients and cocktails. Sunset Bistro is a poolside restaurant offering drinks and ocean views day and night. Room service is also available.

While located within walking distance to the ocean, Radisson Blu Aruba provides complimentary beach shuttle services to guests, a less than one-minute trip. At the beach, guests have access to a designated lounge area, as well as access to snorkeling, water skiing, parasailing, windsurfing and catamaran cruises. Beyond the beach, the hotel is well-located for guests to enjoy the eclectic restaurants, bars, shops and nightlife of the Palm Beach Strip. Additionally, the property is near shopping, dining and entertainment at both Paseo Herencia and Palm Beach Plaza.

Note: Radisson Blu Aruba will be implementing the “Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol” program, which was developed in partnership with SGS, an inspection, verification, testing and certification company. Additionally, the hotel will offer guests antigen testing on-site for $50 per person. Further, Aruba has introduced the “Aruba Health & Happiness Code,” a stringent cleaning and hygiene certification program mandatory for all tourism related businesses.

Visit www.radissonhotels.com.

