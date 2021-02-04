Anguilla Concludes First Virtual Trade Show for U.S. Market

The Anguilla Tourist Board (ATB), along with industry partners and the Anguilla Hotel and Tourism Association, concluded its first-ever Destination Anguilla USA Virtual Trade Roadshow last week. The virtual roadshow series was held January 26, 27 and 29, with participation from over 20 industry partners representing the various accommodation sectors such as villas, resorts, boutique hotels and the “Charming Escapes Collection.” The industry partners provided product updates and offered booking specials and resort giveaways to the travel advisors.

The ATB had established specific objectives when they conceived the series, and the presentations were structured to achieve the following:

Communicate the new protocols and travel requirements for entry into the destination

Present revised information and data on air, land and ferry access to Anguilla

Promote the varying accommodations options available in Anguilla

Highlight Anguilla’s complimentary ancillary and hospitality services

Provide virtual selling tools, assets, platforms to sell the destination

“We appreciate the critical role travel advisors play in delivering our guests and recognize how difficult it must be to keep up with the changing protocols across the region,” said Stacey Liburd, director of tourism for Anguilla, in a press statement, noting the island has welcomed over 4,000 visitors since it reopened our borders last November. “Our series was designed to ensure that our travel partners are kept informed and up to date on Anguilla’s fantastic tourism product and the extraordinary experiences we offer.”

Over 450 owners, managers and independent travel advisors from across the U.S. attended the virtual event. Travel advisors, the ATB says, offered high praises for the execution, as well as the information shared on the variety of accommodation offerings, attractions and experiences available to guests, including the travel protocols and requirements instituted by the government of Anguilla.

The following partners from the island’s accommodations sectors participated in the virtual roadshows:

Villas and Boutique Hotels: Altamer Villa; Nevaeh Villa; Ricketts Luxury Properties; Long Bay Villas; Santosha Villa Estate; Alegria Villa; Beaches Edge Villa; Spyglass Hill Villa and Tranquility Beach, Anguilla

Resorts: Resort and Residences by CuisinArt; Malliouhana, Auberge Resorts Collection; Quintessence Hotel, Relais & Châteaux; Four Seasons Resort & Residences, Anguilla and b

Charming Escapes Collection: Royal Palms Holiday Suites; Shoal Bay Villas; Carimar Beach Club and La Vue Boutique Hotel

The U.S. is the largest source market for Anguilla, and the ATB hopes that as its travel partners have now been trained on selling the destination, Anguilla will be top of mind for their clients as consumers are getting ready to travel again.

For more information, visit www.ivisitanguilla.com.

