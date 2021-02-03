Saint Lucia Updates Arrival Protocols

Tuesday evening, the government of Saint Lucia announced a change to one of the country's arrival protocols for international visitors. Arriving visitors must now obtain a negative COVID-19 PCR test five days before arrival, effective February 10. (The prior protocol called for a PCR test seven days before arrival.) As with the prior protocol, it applies to all travelers five years of age or older.

Consistent with existing protocols, all travelers arriving in Saint Lucia:

Must complete and submit a Travel Registration Form , which is found on the Saint Lucia COVID-19 Travel Advisory page at www.StLucia.org/Covid-19; print and travel with a copy of the auto-response email

, which is found on the page at www.StLucia.org/Covid-19; print and travel with a copy of the auto-response email Must adhere to all safety protocols in place throughout Saint Lucia, including wearing a mask in public places

Shall be subject to mandatory screening and temperature checks at ports of entry and throughout your stay

Shall be transferred by certified taxi to COVID-19 approved accommodation

From Hon. Dominic Fedee, minister of tourism, in a press statement: “In order to co-exist with COVID, we must constantly evaluate our safety and travel protocols. In due consideration of all factors affecting the health of Saint Lucian citizens and international visitors, we are tightening testing protocols based on our current conditions.”

In addition, all arrivals who are 18 and older from the U.S., U.K., Canada and other countries that are not in the designated travel bubble (Antigua and Barbuda, Anguilla, Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis or St. Vincent and the Grenadines) must complete a Health Screening Form; download, print and travel with the completed form.

If your booking is last-minute, (fewer than seven days prior to travel), fill out the online travel authorization forms above. The auto-generated confirmation email that you will receive immediately after submission should then be forwarded to [email protected]

For more information, visit www.stlucia.org/covid-19.

