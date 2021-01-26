BVI’s Saba Rock to Reopen This Spring Following Complete Rebuild

Saba Rock, the iconic island resort in the British Virgin Islands (BVI), will officially reopen this spring, following a complete rebuild after the devastating effects of Hurricane Irma in 2017.

Following those hurricanes, the property has been working to rebuild from scratch and revitalize its charm. Upon reopening, visitors can expect the same laidback island vibe that made Saba Rock famous—just with with a sleek new design that celebrates the beauty of the BVIs.

The “transformation” includes a complete rebuild of the entire island resort. The new contemporary design aesthetic offers a fresh take on the destination's nautical lifestyle, with the resort’s seven guestrooms and two suites reflecting the same design concept. Design elements depict such water-based adventures as diving, kiteboarding, and windsurfing.

In addition to new the accommodations, Saba will offer elevated resort amenities and services, including a bar and restaurant on the lower lever with an eclectic menu of Caribbean-fusion cuisine, as well as a Happy Hour Bar and Lounge on the upper deck, which can be rented out for private events. Other onsite amenities include a dive shop, retail boutique, spa with select services, full-service marina and a kiteboarding and kitesurfing school.

Located on a one-acre cay in North Sound of Virgin Gorda, Saba Rock was made famous by diving pioneer Herbert “Bert” Kilbride in the 1960s. Guests can enjoy a variety of aquatic offerings, including snorkeling, diving, kitesurfing, boating and more. Reservation will open soon.

For more information, visit www.sabarock.com.

