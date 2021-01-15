Bonaire Has Reopened to North American Visitors

Tourism Corporation Bonaire has announced Friday that the island will now welcome back North American travelers with direct flight service set to resume from Atlanta, Miami, Houston and Newark in February. Surrounded by nature and boasting a small population, Bonaire is touted as the perfect example of a destination where visitors have plenty of room to explore at a safe social distance on an island that has effectively kept cases to a minimum.

Delta Air Lines will resume its weekly direct flights from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport beginning Saturday, February 6, 2021. On February 13, 2021, American Airlines’ Wednesday and Saturday routes from Miami International Airport and United Airlines’ non-stop Saturday flights to/from Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport will begin scheduled service to Bonaire.

To avoid 10 days quarantine at own cost, travelers must have proof of a negative PCR test taken 72 hours prior to their arrival. Additionally, travelers must complete a health declaration form for the Public Health Department, 48 hours prior to departure, which may be downloaded at bonairepublichealth.org. Visitors will be able to take a PCR test or Antigen test on the island to meet the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s requirements for return.

About Bonaire: The world’s first "Blue Destination", the Dutch Caribbean island of Bonaire offers impressive scuba diving, along with a colorful history and culture. The island is also home to a burgeoning culinary scene, with the likes of Michelin-star talent anchoring some new options, while elevated accommodations—from luxury villas to beachfront boutique hotels—are attracting a variety of travelers. Bonaire’s animal sanctuaries, national parks and interesting landscapes—ranging from salt flat coastlines to cactus-filled stretches of desert—are a must visit for nature lovers. Other outdoor activities include kayaking, caving and kite surfing.

Tourism Corporation Bonaire advises travelers to visit www.bonairecrisis.com for additional information, resources and the most up to date statistics and requirements, before traveling.

