Sonesta Resorts Sint Maarten Offers Rapid Antigen Tests for Guests

The all-Inclusive Sonesta Resorts Sint Maarten—comprising the adults-only Sonesta Ocean Point Resort and the family-centric Sonesta Maho Beach Resort, Casino & Spa—have announced new on-property rapid antigen testing for guests.

The company, it says, has taken the initiative to be nimble in an ever-changing travel environment. “With travel protocols changing by the day, we want guests to feel safe and secure knowing they can depart their vacation with the same peace of mind of when they arrived,” said Saro Spadaro, the company’s president and CEO.

The Abbott Panbio COVID-19 Ag Rapid Test is administered by a healthcare professional, with results available within 30 minutes. All results are certified by a doctor and sent via email, with a hard copy available if the guest desires. The resorts offer testing slots in the morning and in the evenings, with mandatory pre-booking of appointments through the resorts’ front desk. Tests cost $55 per person; however, the hotel group already offers a $120 per person resort credit to help offset the cost of COVID-19 testing required for traveling to the destination (on minimum three-night stays), and the rapid antigen testing can also be included in that credit. Guests must show the test and the receipt at check-out.

Abbott’s Panbio COVID-19 Ag Rapid Test has been authorized by the World Health Organization and, according to Sonesta, is widely used in the Netherlands by the Dutch Public Health Authorities and has been approved as a pre-travel test by the Sint Maarten Government.

Sonesta Ocean Point Resort is a 130 all-suite “resort within a resort” on the westernmost point of the island. It has three exclusive pools, including The Edge Pool with a zero-entry cliffside beach, four bars and two restaurants. Other resort amenities include 24-hour room service, a fitness center, open-air wellness area and private cabanas; butler service is available for the top 25 suite categories. Guests also have full access to all services and facilities at Sonesta Maho Beach Resort, Casino & Spa with five additional restaurants and bars, the Serenity Spa with a sauna and steam room, tour desk, sports courts, Casino Royale and more than 24,000 square-feet of meeting and conference facilities.

Sonesta Maho Beach Resort, Casino & Spa additionally has a Kids Club, Teen Zone and scheduled activity programs for all ages. The 10-acre, 420-room beachfront property is located on Sint Maarten’s southwest shore just minutes from the airport and has an oversized signature Oasis pool area with a swim-up bar and separate kids pool with a mini aqua park.

Visit sonesta.com/stmaarten.

