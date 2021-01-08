Puerto Rico Loosens Restrictions; Only Essential Travel Recommended

The new governor of Puerto Rico, Pedro Pierluisi, issued an executive order this week, which goes in effect starting Friday, January 8. According to Discover Puerto Rico, the new executive order, to an extent, provides small business owners who have been heavily affected by the pandemic and residents more flexibility as the island carves its path to economic recovery.

With that said, at Discover Puerto Rico, only essential travel is being encouraged at this time. If a trip cannot be postponed or canceled, travelers are required to take a PCR COVID-19 test no more than 72 hours before their arrival on the Island, present a negative result and complete an online form to travel to the Island without the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Notable changes going into effect January 8, lasting for 30 days, include:

An island-wide curfew between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

On Sunday, lockdown is lifted

Beaches, natural attractions, marinas and pools can open following social distancing and mask-wearing guidelines

No gatherings of those from different households are allowed, unless separated by 10 feet or more

Alcohol consumption is prohibited outside of homes and restaurants

In addition, local measures developed by the Puerto Rico Tourism Company, alongside U.S. Travel Association guidelines, include social distancing, mandatory face coverings in public areas and a variety of mandates for businesses, such as reduced capacities and high standards of cleanliness in accordance with CDC and EPA guidelines. As for hotels, pool capacity is capped at 30 percent and common areas will close at 9 p.m.

For more details, visit www.discoverpuertorico.com.

