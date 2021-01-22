Anguilla Unveils New Online Portal for Visa Applications

Anguilla’s Department of Immigration has introduced a new online portal, e-Visa Anguilla, to facilitate the application process for visitors who need a visa to travel to Anguilla. The e-Visa portal offers visitors detailed information on the island’s visa requirements and guides prospective applicants through an easy, three-step process. Travelers who log on to e-Visa Anguilla can complete and submit the application form, check the status of the application and receive the electronic visa authorization that must be presented on arrival.

Citizens of the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and many European and Caribbean countries may enter Anguilla and stay for up to three months without a visa. Good to know: travelers who have a valid visa to enter the U.K., U.S. or Canada may use this visa to enter Anguilla.

“This is a significant and welcome development for our island, which will also have a positive impact on the growth strategy for our tourism industry," said the Hon. Parliamentary Secretary Tourism Quincia Gumbs Marie in a press announcement. “As we expand beyond our traditional source markets of North America and Europe and as we target extended-stay visitors, it is important to make it as easy and convenient as possible for our guests to come to our island.”

Visitors may apply for a single-entry or multiple-entry visa. A single-entry visa, which costs $140, is processed within three to five business days and allows the holder to stay for up to 90 consecutive days. It must be used within 30 days of the issue date. A multiple-entry visa costs $250, is valid for one year and allows for multiple stays of up to 90 consecutive days. It is also processed within three to five business days and must be used within 30 days of the issue date. Both single-entry and multiple-entry visa may be used for both business and leisure purposes.

To apply for a visa, visitors must present a current passport, valid for at least six months and a valid email address. Visit https://evisa.gov.ai.

For travel information on Anguilla, visit www.ivisitanguilla.com.

