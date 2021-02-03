Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana Is Now Open

La Colección Resorts by Fiesta Americana has debuted Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana—the brand’s first outside of Mexico. The all-inclusive, adults-only resort is located on the northern shores of Uvero Alto in the Dominican Republic and offers accommodations with swim-up and private pools, an array of amenities and entertainment, zen gardens, a private beach and more.

There are 347 avant-garde suites in eight different categories; these include such signature Live Aqua brand elements as: Freestanding bathtubs; beds designed by the America Mattress Traveler Collection; 400-thread count cotton bedding; Molton Brown amenities; aromatherapy kits; pillow menus; luxe bathrobes and slippers, and more. Select Junior Suites offer swim-up access from main swimming pools, while others offer complete exclusivity with private swimming pools and terraces.

Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana has an expansive linear pool, which leads to a private beach. Here, guests can choose to partake in recreational activities or simply take in the sun. The Feel Harmony Spa offers a variety of treatments and water circuits, while a fitness center offers high-quality equipment and fitness classes.

Virtual Event Pivoting Back to Travel | The Destination Weddings & Honeymoons Edition 2020 put the nuptial plans of thousands upon thousands of couples on hold, but with the promise of widespread vaccine distribution in the near future, it’s time to get back to planning and ensure your clients live out the destination weddings & honeymoons of their dreams.Join us February 23 from 1pm - 3:10pm ET to hear from top suppliers and destinations on wedding venue options, romantic destinations & resorts and more. Register Free

Additionally, guests have seven restaurants and eight bars to choose from. Among the variety includes Mediterranean, Japanese, Italian, sports bar tapas, French, a cevichería and local Dominican Republic gastronomy. Guests can also enjoy daily line-ups of entertainment, including a disco and theater bar for the evening hours.

The resort is just 30 minutes from the Punta Cana International Airport and 20 minutes away from the Bavaro city center. Nearby attractions include numerous golf courses, the historical town of Higuëy, the 16th-century Mediterranean village Altos de Chavón overlooking the river, and the city of La Romana, among others.

Travel with Confidence: Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana opens with the “Travel with Confidence” program in place, developed with the ABC Medical Center in Mexico City and uses 3M hospital-grade products. For guests who require COVID-19 testing prior to their departures, the Ministry of Tourism of the Dominican Republic has extended its free travel assistance program for all visitors arriving in the country by air and staying in a hotel until April 30, 2021. The program includes antigen tests provided by Hospiten, a local hospital network, and provides traveler's insurance from the moment a guest checks into a hotel to cover all types of medical emergencies, including COVID-19.

Related Stories

Hotels, Destinations Offering COVID Testing in Response to CDC

Saint Lucia Updates Arrival Protocols

ALG Vacations Unveils a Brand-Universal Exclusive Perks Program

Jamaica Ups Testing Capacity to Accommodate Travel Requirements