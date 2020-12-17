ALG Vacations Unveils a Brand-Universal Exclusive Perks Program

by Matt Turner
Secrets Cap Cana Resort & Spa has bungalow-style and swim-out suites, as well as an expansive infinity pool.
Secrets Cap Cana Resort & Spa

In a move that simplifies the exclusive benefits available when booking an Apple Leisure Group Vacations (ALGV) package, the parent company of Apple Vacations, Travel Impressions, Funjet Vacations, Southwest Vacations and United Vacations has consolidated the individual brand programs into one robust collection: ALG Vacations Exclusive Perks

Previously separate programs under the individual brands (such as Exceptional Values, Partner Privileges, Insider Circle Perks and Hotel Exclusive Benefits), Exclusive Perks now combines all of the ALGV brands 2020 exclusive offers. Advisors can offer their customers the same complimentary and ALGV-only added values, regardless of what brand they choose to book.

Offers vary depending on hotel brand, specific property and, in some cases, even room category; however, the caveats for inclusion are that:

  • The benefit is not available through other operators and travel providers, including hotel direct and OTAs not within the ALGV family 
  • They are above and beyond the typical offers that have become ubiquitous in the industry 

The Exclusive Perks may include:

  • Private roundtrip airport transfers for multiple passengers
  • Special complimentary excursions, such as a sunset sail or cenotes tour
  • Exclusive tasting sessions and private cocktail parties for ALGV guests only
  • Preferred check-in and checkout in reserved areas for greater social distancing
  • Private airport lounge access, complete with complimentary snacks and beverages
  • Special programs, such as a Kids Concierge package, which includes in-room amenities and events, cooking classes, face painting, themed kits and more
  • High-floor room assignment for best views and property locations
  • Spa credits 
  • Poolside VIP amenities, such as cabana and daybed rentals

Participating hotel brands include major names such as:

  • AMResorts, including Secrets, Dreams, Breathless, Now and Sunscape Hotels & Spa Resorts, plus Zoetry Wellness & Spa Resorts
  • AIC Hotels & Resorts, such as all all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotels and UNICO and Nobu concepts
  • Barcelo Hotels & Resorts, including the Palace line and Occidental hotels
  • Blue Diamond Hotels & Resorts, such as Royalton, Royalton CHIC, Hideaway, Planet Hollywood and others
  • Globalia, which encompasses all BeLive Collection properties in Punta Cana
  • Iberostar Hotels & Resorts, from Grands to Selections
  • Karisma Hotels & Resorts brands
  • Brands across the La Coleccion portfolio like Live Aqua, Fiesta Americana, Grand Fiesta and Explorean
  • Oasis Hotels & Resorts
  • RIU Hotels & Resorts, including Palace properties
  • TRS Hotels & Resorts by Palladium

For more details on Exclusive Perks, visit www.algvacations.com

