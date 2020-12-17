ALG Vacations Unveils a Brand-Universal Exclusive Perks Program

In a move that simplifies the exclusive benefits available when booking an Apple Leisure Group Vacations (ALGV) package, the parent company of Apple Vacations, Travel Impressions, Funjet Vacations, Southwest Vacations and United Vacations has consolidated the individual brand programs into one robust collection: ALG Vacations Exclusive Perks.

Previously separate programs under the individual brands (such as Exceptional Values, Partner Privileges, Insider Circle Perks and Hotel Exclusive Benefits), Exclusive Perks now combines all of the ALGV brands 2020 exclusive offers. Advisors can offer their customers the same complimentary and ALGV-only added values, regardless of what brand they choose to book.

Offers vary depending on hotel brand, specific property and, in some cases, even room category; however, the caveats for inclusion are that:

The benefit is not available through other operators and travel providers, including hotel direct and OTAs not within the ALGV family

They are above and beyond the typical offers that have become ubiquitous in the industry

The Exclusive Perks may include:

Private roundtrip airport transfers for multiple passengers

Special complimentary excursions, such as a sunset sail or cenotes tour

Exclusive tasting sessions and private cocktail parties for ALGV guests only

Preferred check-in and checkout in reserved areas for greater social distancing

Private airport lounge access, complete with complimentary snacks and beverages

Special programs, such as a Kids Concierge package, which includes in-room amenities and events, cooking classes, face painting, themed kits and more

High-floor room assignment for best views and property locations

Spa credits

Poolside VIP amenities, such as cabana and daybed rentals

Participating hotel brands include major names such as:

AMResorts , including Secrets , Dreams , Breathless , Now and Sunscape Hotels & Spa Resorts , plus Zoetry Wellness & Spa Resorts

, including , , , and , plus AIC Hotels & Resorts , such as all all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotels and UNICO and Nobu concepts

, such as all all-inclusive and and concepts Barcelo Hotels & Resorts , including the Palace line and Occidental hotels

, including the line and hotels Blue Diamond Hotels & Resorts , such as Royalton , Royalton CHIC , Hideaway , Planet Hollywood and others

, such as , , , and others Globalia , which encompasses all BeLive Collection properties in Punta Cana

, which encompasses all properties in Iberostar Hotels & Resorts , from Grands to Selections

, from to Karisma Hotels & Resorts brands

brands Brands across the La Coleccion portfolio like Live Aqua , Fiesta Americana , Grand Fiesta and Explorean

portfolio like , , and Oasis Hotels & Resorts

RIU Hotels & Resorts , including Palace properties

, including properties TRS Hotels & Resorts by Palladium

For more details on Exclusive Perks, visit www.algvacations.com.

