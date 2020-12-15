AMResorts Recognizes Travel Advisors at Inaugural Amazing Agent Celebration

AMResorts, an Apple Leisure Group company, hosted its first-ever Amazing Agent Celebration in Mexico. The four-day gathering held at Secrets Akumal Riviera Maya recognized 77 of AMResorts’ top-performing advisors and travel advisor leadership from the United States and Canada. The event showcased the company’s appreciation for its loyal travel advisor community with complimentary travel and resort accommodations, while giving advisors access to meet and engage with AMResorts executives and senior leadership team.

Held December 3-6, the Amazing Agent Celebration included a welcome reception, executive panel, resort activities, immersive outdoor excursions and a socially distanced gala. Executives in attendance included Alejandro Reynal, CEO and president of Apple Leisure Group; Gonzalo del Peón, group president of AMResorts Americas and global commercial; Colette Baruth, SVP, global commerce and distribution of AMResorts Americas; Mary Ellen Burke, national director of sales of AMResorts; and Carolina Bellina, senior director of Canadian sales and consortia relations of AMResorts.

The event also marked the return of AMResorts’ travel advisor loyalty program, AMRewards. The program, previously paused in May due to the pandemic, will help travel advisors redeem stays at AMResorts-branded properties with fewer points, earn cash bonuses and more points for selling and booking in AMRewards, offer new redemption items and more.

Travel advisors’ healthy and safety was a main priority at the event, with safety measures included, such as AMResorts’ “CleanComplete Verification” protocols, temperature checks, social distance solutions like color-coded lanyards to indicate individuals comfort levels with physical proximity and contact, pre-plated gourmet meals and more.

