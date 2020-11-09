Secrets Royal Beach Punta Cana Reopens Following $36 Million Renovation

AMResorts, an Apple Leisure Group company, announced the official reopening of Secrets Royal Beach Punta Cana following an extensive $36 million renovation. A reopening ceremony was held in-person and virtually.

The $36 million renovation project signifies continued growth and economic recovery for the destination, despite the pandemic. Guests at Secrets Royal Beach Punta Cana will be privy to enhanced offerings and amenities including:

The addition of 90 rooms, bringing the resort total to 639

Elevated suites with private pool access (a new room category), marble floors, hydro tubs and updated décor

New El Patio Restaurant serving gourmet Mexican cuisine

serving gourmet Mexican cuisine Two additional bars, making the resort total 11

Two new pools: An Olympic-sized pool to complement the lazy river with swim-up bar and a connected infinity pool

Secrets Royal Beach Punta Cana is an adults-only resort located along 700 yards of palm-studded, white sand beach and caters to romance travelers. Amenities include limitless access to dining and top-shelf spirits, 24-hour room and concierge services, pool and beach wait service, endless daytime activities, live nightly entertainment and more.

The reopening of Secrets Royal Beach Punta Cana follows that of several other properties in the country, including Zoëtry Agua Punta Cana, Dreams Dominicus La Romana, Dreams Punta Cana Resort & Spa, Dreams Palm Beach Punta Cana and Sunscape Puerto Plata. All AMResorts branded properties in the Dominican Republic will be reopen by the end of the year.

Guests can travel with confidence knowing that all AMResorts branded properties have implemented a new safety and hygiene program “CleanCompleteVerification,” which is backed by the highest-level third-party certification.

