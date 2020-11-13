AMResorts Inks Three Resort Brand Management Deals in Greece

AMResorts, a subsidiary company of Apple Leisure Group (ALG), has officially expanded its European footprint with three brand management deals in Greece through a partnership with Hotel Investment Partners (HIP), the largest hotel owner in Southern Europe. Since 2019, AMResorts has grown its portfolio in the Balearic and Canary Islands of Spain to 19 resorts, with Greece now being the second European market for the company.

Located in the Greek islands of Crete, Corfu and Zante, the three new properties will be operated and managed by AMResorts and total 845 rooms, each offering beachfront views. Both Dreams Resorts & Spas-branded properties will be five-star resorts. Dreams Crete will be located on the popular Malame Beach and encompass 357 suites, while Dreams Corcyra, located in Corfu, will have 327 rooms. The Alua Soul Plagos Beach in Zante will be a four-star resort totaling 161 rooms.

Management under the AMResorts brands will begin in the summer of 2022, following a renovation by HIP. Dreams Crete and Dreams Corcyra will offer the brand’s “Unlimited-Luxury” vacation concept, with unlimited access to dining options and premium beverages, concierge services, a daily refreshed mini-bar and the brand’s Preferred Club. The adults-only Alua Soul Plagos Beach will have an all-inclusive concept covering beverages, breakfast, lunch and dinner.

DAILY NEWS & DEALS NEWSLETTER Like this story? Subscribe to Daily News & Deals! Featuring breaking news on the latest product launches, deals, sales promotions, and executive appointments. Be sure to sign-up for this free industry daily newsletter. Subscribe Now

The expansion, according to Javier Águila, group president AMResorts Europe & global strategy, “confirms the robustness of our company amidst the complex context of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

With these deals, AMResorts now has 22 properties and 7,205 rooms in Europe. Prior to these agreements, AMResorts already managed 10 properties owned by HIP in the Spanish islands of Mallorca, Ibiza and Fuerteventura.

Visit www.amresorts.com.

Related Stories

Secrets Royal Beach Punta Cana Reopens Following $36M Renovation

ALG’s Alex Zozaya Receives CHRIS Lifetime Achievement Award

Choice Hotels Onboards More Than 50 AMResorts Properties

Now Open: ALG’s Secrets Lanzarote Resort & Spa