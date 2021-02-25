JetBlue to Operate Newark-St. Thomas Flights This Summer

The U.S. Virgin Islands will welcome new flights from the New York tri-state area this summer when JetBlue Airways begins service between Newark Liberty International Airport and Cyril E. King Airport on St. Thomas. JetBlue announced the new flights, which went on sale February 23, will operate four times a week, beginning July 1, 2021.

According to the airline, the new service is a result of a new "Northeast Alliance" with American Airlines, which will see JetBlue add more than a dozen new markets in greater New York City with new destinations offered from both LaGuardia Airport and Newark. The routes help to strengthen JetBlue’s position as a dominant airline player in the New York market.

JetBlue and American Airlines recently announced the launch of the first phase of their new alliance, aimed at bringing customers more competitive choices in New York and Boston. The two airlines are introducing 33 new routes as part of the initial phase. As part of the partnership, this spring, members of JetBlue’s TrueBlue and American’s AAdvantage loyalty programs will be able to enjoy reciprocal benefits, starting with the ability to earn points or miles on either carrier, enhancing the value of both programs.

Joseph Boschulte, commissioner of tourism for the U.S. Virgin Islands, in a press statement affirmed demand for the U.S. Virgin Islands continues to be strong as airlines introduce new service and increase their flight frequency.

In addition, Frontier Airlines launched new service between Orlando and St. Thomas, and will start Miami-to-St. Thomas flights next month. The winter season also brought new flights connecting St. Thomas with Minneapolis-St. Paul by both Sun Country Airlines and Delta. Late last year, St. Thomas welcomed new service from New York with JetBlue, which currently serves the island with nonstop flights from Boston and San Juan.

