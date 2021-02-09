JetBlue Unveils New Mint Studio for Transatlantic Flights

JetBlue has revamped its original business class offering, called Mint, with new private suites and the new seating option, Mint Studio.

Mint Studio is a complete redesign of the suite that first launched JetBlue’s business class in 2016; the new-form cabins will debut this summer on JetBlue’s transatlantic fleet, with the first flight being the London routes in summer 2021 offering 24 private suites. A smaller layout with 16 seats will debut on a limited number of flights between New York and Los Angeles later in 2021.

The design overhaul was completed in partnership with Acumen Design Associates and utilizing materials from Tapis Corporation and its partner Ultrafabrics. The new Mint Studio will offer the most space in a premium setting of any U.S. airline (based on personal square footage per passenger seat, according to JetBlue). Each seat, arranged in a single aisle with a herringbone configuration, has its own sliding door to provide a private flying experience.

Each aircraft will have two Mint Studios in the first row, providing ample room for working or relaxing. Amenities include a 22- inch tilting screen, an extra side table and a guest seat that can accommodate an additional Mint customer during flight at cruising altitude. When reclined, customers can kick back and relax on the largest lie-flat bed of any U.S. carrier (based on total reclined bed surface area, according to JetBlue).

Good to know: Every Mint seat is layered with Tuft & Needle’s proprietary T&N Adaptive foam and Ultrafabrics to create a cool and comfortable sleep experience. The Tapisuede Flannel wall covering is a stain-resistant, easy-to clean microfiber made using 100 percent recycled polyester with a soft haptic. The Ultraleather Promessa AV on the seat covers is an innovative and Japanese-crafted leather alternative product with a four-layer construction that includes a microfoam layer; this provides an extra layer of support, acting as a heat dissipation layer to enhance both physical and thermal comfort for the guests. The Promessa AV product line also includes an inherent EPA-registered antimicrobial solution, for added protection against the growth of bacteria and surface pathogens.

Prior to the pandemic, JetBlue’s Mint service was available on more than 30 routes.

