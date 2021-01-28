United Expands COVID Testing and Pre-Clearance Program for Hawaii Travel

Beginning February 1, United customers traveling to Hawaii who have a valid negative COVID-19 test can show their results before boarding to save time and skip document screening lines upon arrival. The new pre-clearance process will be in place for customers traveling on 110 of United's weekly flights to Hawaii.

United is also making it easier to get the right tests to avoid Hawaii's 14-day quarantine by making approved COVID-19 tests available to all customers traveling to the islands no matter where in the U.S. their travel begins.

To begin the pre-clearance program, customers will enroll in Hawaii's “Safe Travels” program and complete the COVID-19 questionnaire within 24 hours from departure. Next, customers will use the “Safe Travels” website to upload their negative test results from one of Hawaii's testing partners, which must be taken within 72 hours of their departure. At the airport, customers will see a United team member at the gate for their flight to Hawaii, where they will receive a wristband if they qualify to bypass airport screening in Hawaii.

United is also making it easier for customers to obtain approved COVID-19 test options with the expansion of mail-in tests to customers. The airline will notify customers in advance of their Hawaii trip to let them know what testing options they have locally. Last year, United also teamed up with XpresCheck to open additional same-day testing facilities for United customers in select airports. XpresCheck currently has locations open in United's Denver terminal and expects to open additional locations in United's terminals in Houston and Newark in the coming weeks. Customers who choose to take a test with XpresCheck can schedule an appointment online for a rapid molecular test on the same day as their travel. Walk-up appointments are also available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Visit www.united.com.

