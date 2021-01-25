United Launches Tech for Travelers to Review COVID Entry Requirements

United Airlines on Monday debuted its Travel-Ready Center—a new, digital solution where customers can review COVID-19 entry requirements, find local testing options and upload any required testing and vaccination records for domestic and international travel, all in one place. United, it says, is the first airline to integrate all these features into its mobile app and website.

With the Travel-Ready Center, customers receive a personalized, step-by-step guide of what is needed for their trip, a simple way to upload required documents and will quickly get their boarding pass.

Going forward, United says it will add more innovative features to the Travel-Ready Center platform to make navigating evolving entry requirements even easier. United customers will soon be able to:

Schedule a COVID-19 test at one of more than 15,000 testing sites around the world, right from the app or website

Access the recently launched " Agent on Demand ," a United-exclusive feature that gives customers the ability to video chat live with a customer service agent to answer any questions about pre-travel requirements or documentation

Customers with an active reservation can access the Travel-Ready Center through the "My Trips" section of the United App and on www.united.com. The Travel-Ready Center will provide tailored details on requirements for all travelers 18 and older on a customer's itinerary, with status indicators noting if they are “travel-ready” based on specific requirements each individual needs to meet in order to board their flight, including any additional requirements for connecting flights.

Documents uploaded by a passenger will be reviewed by designated personnel for verification. The individual status indicators for each passenger will then note whether they are "travel-ready" and they will be allowed to complete the check-in process. Customers should still plan to bring the physical documents to the airport in case further inspection is needed along their journey.

