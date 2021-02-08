Delta Will Block Middle Seat Through April 2021

Delta announced it is continuing its commitment to provide more space on board, blocking middle seats and limiting capacity on all flights departing through April 30, 2021.

Here’s what travelers can expect:

On aircraft with middle seats, Delta will block the selection of middle seats in Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin for parties of one or two. Parties of three-plus can select seats together. On aircraft without any middle seats, Delta will block the selection of one aisle of seats. In First Class, Delta will continue blocking adjacent seats.

Delta adds, on select routes where customer demand is high, it will look for opportunities to upgrade to larger aircraft or add more flying to promote space on board.

In fact, Brad Tolkin, co-chairman/CEO of World Travel Holdings, recently told us: “A lot of people I talk with mention they are flying Delta because of their policy of not selling the middle seat."

In addition, the airline boards by row, starting from the rear of the aircraft to the front. Delta One, First Class and Diamond Medallion customers may board at any point during the boarding process. Tip: Blocked, occupied, available and unavailable seats are visible for every flight in the seat maps section when booking in My Trips online or on the Fly Delta app.

Peace of Mind When Planning, Booking and Flying

In addition to extending seat blocking commitments, Delta is taking other steps to reassure customers as they return to travel in the months ahead, such as:

Making it easier to understand testing requirements and get tested prior to travel, whether customers purchase an at-home test or find a nearby location for in-person testing, with more options on the way.

Creating an interactive travel map to help customers understand where Delta flies and the latest travel requirements or restrictions at their destination.

Streamlining travel by building a digital concierge to manage booking, test scheduling and automatic document verification all in one place on delta.com and the Fly Delta app.

Deploying a team of clean ambassadors who will ensure a consistently safe and sanitized experience at more than 55 airports.

Expanding rapid testing centers to Delta’s hub airports in Minneapolis and Detroit , which follow other testing facilities at Atlanta , Boston , New York-JFK and Seattle .

and , which follow other testing facilities at , , and . Delta Vacations selling only international hotels and resorts that offer in-hotel testing for travel through April 2021.

The airline also recently announced more than 300 new in-flight entertainment options, as well as plans to bring high-speed Wi-Fi on board this year.

This story originally appeared on www.luxurytraveladvisor.com.

