American, Jetblue Announce New Nonstop Flights to St. Lucia

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) has announced several new American Airlines and JetBlue nonstop flights to Hewanorra International Airport (UVF) from key U.S. travel hubs, starting this summer.

Tourism Minister, Honorable Dominic Fedee said that this summer “will be an important moment for tourism, as consumers return to safe travel experiences,” adding the new flights to St. Lucia “underscores that demand for travel is growing.”

American Airlines will introduce a new weekly nonstop flight from Dallas, starting June 5, 2021.The inaugural American Airlines A321 service will depart Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) at 8:40 a.m. CST, arriving to St. Lucia at 3:40 p.m. Eastern Caribbean Time (ECT). The return service will depart from UVF on Saturdays at 2:30 p.m. ECT and arrive at DFW at 7:22 p.m. CST. The flight will continue through August 14, 2021 and return for the winter 2021-22 season.

As for the New York tri-state area, both American and JetBlue have added new flights:

American Airlines recently announced the launch of new nonstop service from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York. The flight will commence June 5, 2021, departing at 8:05 a.m. EST and arriving to UVF at 12:20 p.m. ECT. The return flight will depart UVF at 1:20 pm. ECT and arrive at JFK at 5:43 p.m. ECT.

Also in the New York Tri-State area, JetBlue has announced a new flight from Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) in New Jersey beginning July 1, 2021. The flight departs three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at 8:40 a.m. EST and arrives to UVF at 1:27 p.m. ECT. The return flight will depart UVF at 2:55 p.m. ECT and arrive at EWR at 7:47 p.m. EST. Mint service offered on select Saturdays.

