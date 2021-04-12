Barbados Updates COVID-19 Travel Protocols, Effective May 8

The Government of Barbados has updated its travel protocols required for entry to the country as it continues to manage the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and protect its citizens and visitors alike. As a result, due to the global on-going vaccination process, there have been a few changes to the quarantine and COVID-19 testing processes.

Fully Vaccinated Travelers

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has approved the COVID-19 AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson vaccinations for entry into Barbados and effective May 8, 2021. Travelers who are considered to be fully vaccinated are required to:

Provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test result three days prior to travel

Provide a vaccination certificate on arrival to Barbados

Have a standard or rapid COVID-19 PCR test done at the airport or their approved accommodation

Use specially designated transportation providers for their transport to their approved accommodation and while awaiting their COVID-19 PCR test result

Stay at their approved accommodation where they are free to move around in accordance with the guidelines of that property

All fully vaccinated travelers will be required to quarantine for approximately one to two days.

Unvaccinated Travelers

Any traveler who has not been fully vaccinated, not vaccinated at all, does not have any evidence of vaccination or has traveled from or transited through a country where the prevalence of certain variants of COVID-19 are deemed of particular concern to Barbados, are required to:

Provide a negative COVID-19 PCR test on arrival three days prior to travel

Use specifically designated transportation providers for their transport from the airport to approved accommodation

Stay within their rooms/suites before receiving a second negative COVID-19 PCR test (travelers are not allowed to leave their rooms/suites)

Take a last test five days after their arrival to Barbados

All unvaccinated travelers will be required to quarantine for approximately five to seven days.

Special Considerations

Children under 18 who are traveling with fully vaccinated guardians will be allowed to adhere to the fully vaccinated traveler guidelines. If you are traveling within a group as a vaccinated traveler with other unvaccinated travelers, you will be subject to unvaccinated traveler guidelines if you choose not to be separated.

All unaccompanied minors under the age of 18 must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test result taken no more than three days prior to arrival. Vaccinated unaccompanied minors will follow the guidelines for all vaccinated travelers, whereas unvaccinated unaccompanied minors will follow the protocol of unvaccinated travelers.

Due to the fluidity of the COVID-19 pandemic, these protocols are likely to change; travelers are encouraged to check www.barbadostravelprotocols.com for updates.

