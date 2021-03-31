Sandals Royal Caribbean Adds New Rooms, Completes Reno

Sandals Resorts International has announced another expansion at its Sandals Royal Caribbean in Montego Bay, Jamaica. Available to book now for arrivals beginning December 15, 2021, the all-new Chequers building will house two new room categories, including: 12 new Crystal Lagoon Hideaway Swim-up Club Level Jr. Suites with Patio Tranquility Soaking Tubs and 36 new Crystal Lagoon Hideaway Jr. Suites with Balcony Tranquility Soaking Tubs.

Located in the tranquil Caribbean Village, the Chequers building will four stories; guests will enjoy access to the exclusive Club Sandals lounge and concierge services, which handle all special requests and reservations, including private check-in and all-day room service.

For couples who choose the Crystal Lagoon Hideaway Swim-up Club Level Jr. Suites with Patio Tranquility Soaking Tubs, located on the ground floor of the Chequers building, they will have swim-up pool access directly from a private outdoor patio (a Sandals first for Club Level guests at Sandals Royal Caribbean), a Sandals signature king-size bed, in-room bar stocked with select liquors and a bathroom equipped with a modern shower, backlit mirrors and recessed lighting.

Located on floors two through four, the 36 new Crystal Lagoon Hideaway Jr. Suites with Balcony Tranquility Soaking Tubs provide guests with garden and pool views from their private balcony fitted with a Tranquility Soaking Tub for two, privacy curtain and a bistro dining set. The suite’s interior has a seating area, large smart HDTV and custom-crafted furnishings, among other amenities.

The addition of these 48 new rooms marks the final set of refurbishments and new amenities to debut at Sandals Royal Caribbean, bringing the resort’s total room count to 280. Since December 2019, the resort has unveiled an array of enhancements, first debuting three new restaurants—Spices, serving Pan-Caribbean favorites; Bombay Club, offering Indian cuisine; and La Tavola, an Italian eatery. Renovations of 36 rooms across the Caernarvon and Arundel buildings debuted in 2020, along with developments to the South Pool and surrounding area, including new cabanas with fans and lighting, a new jacuzzi and new outdoor shower area.

Sandals Royal Caribbean is now home to nine dining restaurants, a Red Lane Spa, unlimited land and water sports, an exclusive private island and Over-the-Water Bungalows and Villas. If also offers complimentary access to the company’s neighboring flagship resort, Sandals Montego Bay.

Visit www.sandals.com.

Related Stories

Sandals Royal Barbados Addings New Suites, Eateries and Pools

Dominica Debuts “Work in Nature” Visa Program

Aruba, JetBlue Begin Using CommonPass Digital Health Platform

Anguilla Tourism Board Appoints New Deputy Director of Tourism