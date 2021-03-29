Anguilla Tourism Board Appoints New Deputy Director of Tourism

The board of directors of the Anguilla Tourist Board (ATB) has announced the promotion of Shellya Rogers-Webster to the position of deputy director of tourism. In her new capacity, Rogers-Webster will be predominantly responsible for leading and managing the Anguilla Tourist Board’s internal and external relationships and communications, including financial management, human resources, public relations, government relations, ATB policy and corporate restructuring.

Prior to assuming the position of deputy director of tourism, Rogers-Webster served as the manager, corporate affairs for the Anguilla Tourist Board, a position she held since her appointment to the agency in July 2017.

Before joining the Anguilla Tourist Board, Rogers-Webster worked as a senior program officer, culture in the Department of Youth & Culture. She was charged with designing, developing and managing the department’s cultural development programs, and successfully mobilized public, private and community resources to facilitate the growth and sustainability of arts and cultural development in Anguilla. According to the ATB, her love of the arts and desire to work with young people was forged at a series of internships with the British Museum in London and the Edna Carlsten Arts Gallery and the Central Wisconsin Children’s Museum in Stevens Point, Wisconsin.

Rogers-Webster is a graduate of the University of Birmingham, where she earned her master’s degree in public management (distinction). She completed her undergraduate studies at the University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point, graduating with a bachelor of arts in arts management (Summa Cum Laude), with minors in business administration and political science. She also holds a professional certificate in sustainable tourism destination management from George Washington University, and is a chartered director with the Caribbean Governance Training Institute.

For information on Anguilla, visit www.iIvisitanguilla.com.

