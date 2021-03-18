Zemi Beach House Adds Antoine Alsayah as Director of Sales & Marketing

Zemi Beach House, an LXR Hotels & Resorts boutique property, recently announced that Antoine Alsayah has been appointed as its director of sales and marketing. In his new role, Alsayah will lead the sales and marketing for the hotel, including the planning and implementation of modern, tech-forward sales strategies for maximizing hotel revenues and occupancy. He will also oversee revenue operations and reservations alongside Zemi’s general manager, Paulo Paias.

Alsayah brings over a decade of experience to Zemi Beach House, with his most recent role as the director of sales and marketing for Wymara Resort & Villas in Turks and Caicos. There, he played a substantial part in boosting the property’s villa product. Prior to his time with Wymara Resort & Villas, Alsayah was senior director at the luxury lifestyle concierge agency, John Paul, for over a decade, and spearheaded its Service Delivery department.

Alsayah holds a B.S. in international hospitality from Hotel Institute Montreux in Switzerland, and is fluent in French, English and Arabic.

Guests of Zemi Beach House can expect such facilities as the Rhum Room and the Zemi Thai Spa, set in a 300-year-old Thai house with 15,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space. Additionally, guests staying with Zemi Beach House have access to three pools with cabanas accompanied by personal poolside service, as well as a state-of-the-art fitness center, a grass tennis court, morning vinyasa flow yoga sessions and beach volleyball. Accommodations include rooms and residence-style beachfront and penthouse suites with fully accessorized kitchens, private terraces, wine fridges and in-suite washer and dryers. To cater to the recent surge in extended stay trips, Zemi Beach House launched a Worker and Learner In-Residence offer, which allows guests to stay for a minimum of three weeks at a 25 percent special rate.

Currently, Anguilla is a COVID-free zone, welcoming travelers through an application process on Anguilla’s website. Testing prior to arrival, as well as upon arrival is required. Anguilla is operating under a “bubble concept,” where visitors are authorized to spend their travels in hotel establishments on the condition of limiting contacts with the local population.

For more information, visit www.zemibeach.com.

