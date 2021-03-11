Fairmont El San Juan Hotel Accepted Into Virtuoso

Fairmont El San Juan Hotel in Puerto Rico has been accepted into Virtuoso’s portfolio of luxury travel partners, comprising more than 2,000 preferred partners in 100 countries. According to Kelley Cosgrove, general manager of Fairmont El San Juan Hotel, inclusion in Virtuoso will open up new sales and marketing opportunities to the network’s 22,000 luxury travel advisors and their clientele.

The hotel joins Virtuoso’s collection of the luxury hotels, resorts, cruise lines, airlines, tour operators and other travel companies worldwide. These partners, Fairmont El San Juan says, provide Virtuoso clients superior offerings, rare opportunities and exceptional value. These prestigious providers are able to market to Virtuoso clients via network vehicles and to Virtuoso agencies through multiple communications channels and events, including Virtuoso Travel Week.

Fairmont El San Juan Hotel’s acceptance into Virtuoso gives it direct relationships with the world’s leading leisure travel agencies in North and Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East. It now offers clients of Virtuoso travel advisors:

​Upgrade on arrival, subject to availability

Daily full breakfast for two guests per bedroom

$100 equivalent hotel credit to be utilized during stay (not combinable, not valid on room rate, no cash value if not redeemed in full)

Early check-in and late checkout, subject to availability

Complimentary Wi-Fi

As for the hotel itself, it’s located on Isla Verde Beach, minutes away from Old San Juan. Fairmont El San Juan Hotel offers guests four signature pools, a full-service Well & Being Spa, a three-level Fitness Center with Sky Deck, pool and beachside cabanas, retail shops, and dining and entertainment.

In all, Fairmont El San Juan Hotel has 388 guest rooms, suites, pool, ocean villa rooms, and over 40,000square feet in flexible outdoor and indoor event and meetings space.

Visit www.elsanjuanhotel.com.

