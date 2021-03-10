Bahia Principe Golf Partners With PGA, Rebrands Ocean’s 4 Course

Grupo Piñero’s Bahia Principe Golf announces a second partnership with the Professional Golfers Association of America (PGA of America), this time rebranding its Ocean’s 4 golf course in the Dominican Republic as PGA Ocean’s 4, becoming the second course in Latin America affiliated with the golf brand and the third in the world, outside the U.S. (together with Mission Hills Golf & Resort and PGA Riviera Maya). This collaboration, which comes a few months after the renaming of the PGA Riviera Maya Golf Course located within Bahia Principe’s Riviera Maya complex, is a testament to the brand’s commitment to one of the most popular sports in the tourism field.

The inaugural ceremony for PGA Ocean’s 4 was held Tuesday in the Dominican Republic, and was attended by Encarna Piñero, executive vice president and CEO of Grupo Piñero, Jesús Durán, CEO of Grupo Piñero in the Dominican Republic and Roberto Henriquez, vice-minister of service and quality for the country.

Located in the exclusive Playa Nueva Romana in East Dominican Republic, PGA Ocean’s 4 comprises two golf courses, an 18-hole par 72 championship course for intermediate and advanced players, and a nine-hole par 27 executive course. Named after the number of oceanside holes it offers, PGA Ocean’s 4 is the largest golf course owned by Grupo Piñero and is available to guests staying at the brand’s hotels in the destination, including Bahia Principe Luxury Bouganville and Bahia Principe Grand La Romana.

Virtual Event Pivoting Back to Travel | The Destination Weddings & Honeymoons Edition 2020 put the nuptial plans of thousands upon thousands of couples on hold, but with the promise of widespread vaccine distribution in the near future, it’s time to get back to planning and ensure your clients live out the destination weddings & honeymoons of their dreams. Hear from top suppliers and destinations on wedding venue & ceremony options, romantic destinations & resorts and more when you watch the event on-demand. Watch Now!

Good to know: The course’s management prioritizes sustainable practices, which, together with the conservation actions carried out with the Botanical Garden of Santo Domingo, make PGA Ocean's 4 a sanctuary of biodiversity where guests can appreciate a variety of species of local flora and fauna.

Safety and hygiene measures in place at Bahia Principe’s golf courses include proper social distancing and increased cleaning and disinfection, along with continuous training, health checks, digitalizing experiences and more.

Related Stories

Stats: Florida and Mexico Dominate Spring Break Destinations

Anguilla Declares Itself Virus-Free

Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana Is Now Open

American, Jetblue Announce New Nonstop Flights to St. Lucia