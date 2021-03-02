Anguilla Declares Itself Virus-Free

The chief medical officer for Anguilla has confirmed that there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 since February 15, 2021. In addition, the island has had no reported cases of Dengue Fever in Anguilla since January 2020 or the Zika virus since February 2017.

A strong partnership between the Ministries of Tourism and Health was in place prior to the COVID-19 virus pandemic; this is the critical factor in our successful management of viral outbreaks that occur periodically in the Caribbean and the Americas, the Anguilla Tourist Board. “From our ongoing, island-wide fogging exercises, executed by our Vector Control Officials, to our stringent health and safety protocols, reinforced by our intensive public education programs, we have kept the number of cases in each of these viral outbreaks to a minimum,” it said in a press announcement.

Through its bubble concept, Anguilla offers visitors opportunities to safely explore the island. A system of guided movements to certified and approved establishments, with advance reservations required, allows guests to visit their favorite beaches, dine at popular restaurants and enjoy a variety of land and watersports while on vacation in Anguilla.

Virtual Event Pivoting Back to Travel | The Destination Weddings & Honeymoons Edition 2020 put the nuptial plans of thousands upon thousands of couples on hold, but with the promise of widespread vaccine distribution in the near future, it’s time to get back to planning and ensure your clients live out the destination weddings & honeymoons of their dreams. Hear from top suppliers and destinations on wedding venue & ceremony options, romantic destinations & resorts and more when you watch the event on-demand. Watch Now!

New Destination Experience Manager

Kenroy Herbert, chairman of the Anguilla Tourist Board (ATB), has announced the promotion of Jameel Rochester to the position of destination experience manager. In his new capacity, Rochester will be responsible for engaging with tourism stakeholders to develop and manage the on-island visitor experience, including all elements of Anguilla’s Tourism Product (accommodations, activities, services and attractions, entertainment, arts and nature events).

Prior to his new role, Rochester served as the assistant manager, destination experience for the Anguilla Tourist Board. He first joined the Board in February 2018, acting in the capacities of marketing officer and manager, corporate affairs and charged with the implementation of marketing programs. He assisted with the planning, organizing and execution of familiarization visits for travel writers, travel agents, visitors to the island, and conducted a series of island wide community outreach programs.

Rochester will be responsible for developing and implementing Anguilla’s destination development strategy, which includes both leisure and business (MICE) sectors. He is also charged with developing strategies to promote specific niche markets, such as Sports Tourism and Cruise Tourism, managing the relationship between the public and private sectors.

For information on Anguilla’s pre-approval entry process, testing schedule and certified and approved establishments, visit www.ivisitanguilla.com.

Related Stories

Barbados Could Begin Vaccinating Visitors by End of April

Anguilla Unveils New Online Portal for Visa Applications

American, Jetblue Announce New Nonstop Flights to St. Lucia

Divi & Tamarijn Aruba All Inclusives Offering Antigen Testing