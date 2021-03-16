Nevis Targeting Health and Fitness Travelers

The Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) is focused on expanding its visitor base of health and fitness travelers with the launch of a new promotional video that highlights Nevis’ wellness destination experiences. Released Tuesday, March 16, the video is now available on the NTA’s website, as well as their social media channels. The video, titled “JustBe. Nevis, a Health and Wellness Destination,” invites visitors to explore and enjoy a relaxing getaway and connect with the soul and spirit of the island.

The new #JustBeNevis video will serve as a vehicle to showcase the distinctive aspects of the destination and target the growing health and wellness visitor segment.

“As more and more travelers embrace healthy lifestyles and practices, Nevis affords visitors an ideal opportunity to escape from the stresses of everyday life and relax and rejuvenate in a lush, natural environment,” said Nevis Tourism Authority CEO Jadine Yarde, in a press announcement. She adds: “In addition to our exceptional resort spas, we also have a host of talented wellness consultants—massage therapists, yoga instructors, fitness gurus and nutrition experts—who offer personalized programs and curated experiences for guests.”

The video, which you can see below, showcases a number of activities for health-conscious vacationers:

Several Nevisian wellness practitioners and locations are featured in the video, including the Nevis Hot Springs, where visitors can enjoy the therapeutic thermal waters; the Bac 2 My Roots Spatique, an eco-friendly holistic spa and juice bar offering a range of healing techniques drawn from Africa and India; and signature massage treatments at the Myra Jones-Edith Irby Jones Wellness Center.

To complement the #JustBeNevis wellness video and generate a larger conversation around wellness and well-being, the NTA is inviting guests to share videos of their own best self-care practices or how they incorporate wellness into their daily routines on Instagram and Facebook platforms using the hashtag #JustBeNevis. The most popular videos will receive a gift from Nevis in appreciation for their support. A comprehensive “Wellness” brochure, with information on both traditional and non-traditional wellness and self-care experiences has been produced, designed to provide visitors with everything they need to know to create their perfect vacation in Nevis. The brochure will be available on the NTA website.

The NTA is also launching a monthly “Escape to Nevis” series this month, which will air on its YouTube channel, and feature conversations with a variety of Nevisian personalities speaking to different aspects of the destination. The first episode is focused on wellness, and will star Edith Irby, owner of the Edith Irby Jones Wellness Center, and herbal specialist Sevil Hanley, a leading authority on the healing properties of locally grown roots and herbs.

For more information, visit www.nevisisland.com.

