Lovango Resort + Beach Club Debuts in U.S.V.I.

Lovango Resort + Beach Club has opened in the U.S. Virgin Islands, unveiling the first new-build resort to the destination in more than 30 years. Accessible via boat from St. John and St. Thomas, Lovango provides a destination of its own, with a full-service beach club, a three-bedroom villa for private stays, oceanfront dining and activities ranging from hiking to snorkeling. Lovango Resort + Beach Club is the third resort from Little Gem Resorts, which also owns and operates the Nantucket Hotel + Resort and the Winnetu Oceanside Resort on Martha’s Vineyard.

At the core of Lovango Resort + Beach Club is a commitment to sustainability and conservation of U.S.V.I.’s landscape. Lovango is fully sustainable; the resort is powered by wind and solar energy and employs a desalination system to convert seawater to potable water for drinking, bathing, cooking and more. The resort is also partnering with the University of the Virgin Islands to restore the coral around Lovango Cay, with snorkeling opportunities and educational programming available for guests, day visitors and U.S.V.I. residents.

The USVI’s First Beach Club

Lovango Beach Club is touted as the first of its kind in the U.S.V.I. and a new destination for seaside celebration. Located adjacent to a ferry-ready dock, the club includes membership options for day visitors, locals and longer stays. Amenities include a 70-foot infinity pool surrounded by shaded chaise lounges, daybeds and cabanas for privacy, with towel and attendant service available; plus, Corn Hole, Ping Pong, and life-size chess. Accessible hiking and walking trails leading to the top of the island and Lovango North Beach is also available.

The Beach Club Restaurant is open daily for waterfront dining overlooking the Pillsbury Sound. Helmed by executive chef Stephen Belie, whose culinary experience includes the Dining Room at Little Palm Island Resort & Spa in Little Torch Key, Florida, The Beach Club Restaurant serves creative coastal cuisine via Caribbean-inspired à la carte menus. Lunch and dinner are available throughout the week, as is a daily cocktail hour and “Après Sea” starting at 3 p.m., featuring a small bite menu and themed cocktails.

Luxury Stays

Villa Lovango is the heart of the private island experience. Set atop Lovango Cay, surrounded by tropical foliage and overlooking the ocean, the 5,400-square-foot villa has three king bedrooms with private a bath, outdoor shower and private patio, plus a pullout king sofa and rollaway twin for space for up to six adults and three children. The bedrooms surround a center pavilion with living and dining room and, as well as a kitchen, extensive patios, a private swimming pool, and a large fire pit.

All guests enjoy complimentary chaise lounges at Lovango Beach Club, as well as VIP Concierge services to plan activities on and off the island and coordinate reservations.

Good to know: Over the course of 2021, the property will begin building a collection of eight ocean-view luxury glamping tents. Accommodations are planned to open each year through 2025. The resort also has 14 private home lots currently available for purchase. Homeowners will enjoy full resort privileges with caretaker services, dock access, optional rental programs, and blissful ease of living included.

Abundant Activities

Whether checking in for an overnight stay or enjoying a day at Lovango Beach Club, guests and visitors can enjoy an array of onsite activities. Right near the dock is a retail village, including a dive shop for equipment and tours, a local artisans’ collective with Caribbean-inspired artworks and crafts, and a “beach read” hut with selections from author Elin Hildebrand and her new book “Troubles in Paradise,” based on Lovango. Snorkeling spots are just steps from the beaches around Lovango Cay. Views of stunning national park beaches and the island of St. John are visible from Lovango’s extensive hiking trails.

Deal: To celebrate the start of high season in the Caribbean and the opening of Lovango Resort + Beach Club, guests can choose from four multi-day, luxury cruising itineraries running from three to five nights to visit sites and scenes throughout the U.S.V.I., with accommodation onboard a luxury catamaran with a dedicated staff and private chef.

Visit www.lovangovi.com.

