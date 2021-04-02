Bermuda Tourism Authority Names Charles H. Jeffers II as CEO

The Bermuda Tourism Authority has announced the appointment of Bermudian Charles H. Jeffers II to the post of chief executive officer. Jeffers, a 26-year veteran of the destination marketing industry, was hired through a global search to fill the leadership role left vacant following Kevin Dallas’ departure in February 2020.

Jeffers joins the Bermuda Tourism Authority (BTA), ending his tenure as chief operating officer at Visit Baltimore, the official destination management organization (DMO) for Baltimore, Maryland. He was responsible for day-to-day operations, including HR, finance, IT, research, membership, and the Visitor Centre at the tourism body, which in 2019, welcomed 27 million visitors, generating $6 billion in economic impact.

Philip Barnett, chairman of the BTA Board HR subcommittee said, “While global tourism grapples with the fallout of the ongoing pandemic, it’s crucial that tourism’s leadership is in capable hands as we work to get to the other side of the crisis. So, after an exhaustive recruitment exercise, through specialist international tourism recruitment firm SearchWide Global, we are delighted to welcome a home-grown professional with over 26 years of high-level tourism experience to this critical role.”

Prior to his role at Visit Baltimore, Jeffers served as COO for Destinations International, a global trade association for destination organizations like BTA, supporting members from 600 destinations in 13 countries. He also served in progressive roles within the Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Jeffers has an undergraduate degree from American International College, a master’s degree from Georgia State University and has achieved the CDME (Certified Designation Management Executive) designation.

Jeffers assumed the executive post on April 1, 2021.

