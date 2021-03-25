Royal Caribbean to Offer Roundtrip Bermuda Sailings This Summer

Royal Caribbean is heading to Bermuda this summer. The announcement comes on the heels of the cruise line’s announcement that it would be restarting select operations with a series of sailings from the Bahamas to Mexico this June. Vision of the Seas, starting June 26, will offer seven-night cruises departing its new Bermuda homeport to the Bahamas. The sailings will include a full day at Perfect Day and CocoCay, Royal Caribbean’s private island in the Bahamas, and will run through August.

Sailing with vaccinated crew, the cruises—at this time—will be available to adult guests who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and those under the age of 18 with negative test results. This current health and safety measure, like others, may evolve as they are evaluated on an ongoing basis. The new 2021 summer itineraries from Bermuda will open for bookings on Monday, March 29.

The pink sand beaches and charming, colorful homes of Bermuda will be where vacationers can start and end their seven-night cruise, a destination that is also a prime spot for travelers to extend their time ashore, before or after the cruise. Good to know: Vision of the Seas will spend a night docked at the Royal Naval Dockyard, allowing guests to enjoy quality time exploring the island nation.

As for Perfect Day at CocoCay, the private island destination is home to a lineup experiences, ranging from 13 waterslides at Thrill Waterpark, including the tallest waterslide in North America (Daredevil's Peak); Oasis Lagoon, the largest freshwater pool in the Caribbean; Up, Up & Away, a helium balloon that floats up to 450 feet in the air; and the first floating cabanas in the Bahamas at Coco Beach Club.

Note: Details on the health and safety measures to be implemented will be announced at a later date. The health and safety measures to come will continue to be led by science and leverage expert guidance from the Healthy Sail Panel, Royal Caribbean Group’s head of public health and chief medical officer, and local government and health authorities.

In addition, travelers must meet the travel requirements of Bermuda; this currently includes receiving a negative PCR test result before traveling, testing upon arrival into the country and filling out appropriate entry forms. (The most up-to-date policies can be found at www.gotobermuda.com.)

For more information, visit www.royalcaribbean.com.

Related Stories

CDC: Conditional Sailing Order Remains in Effect Until November

Photo Tour: The Newly Christened American Countess

Hurtigruten Details Flagship Expedition Cruise for 2023

Windstar Adds New Marketing Tools to Support Travel Advisors