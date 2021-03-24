Windstar Adds New Marketing Tools to Support Travel Advisors

A return to cruising is on the horizon, and Windstar Cruises has added two new tools, MailPound and BranchUp, that make it easier for travel advisors to share the line’s videos, news and special offers with the click of a button (or even without a click, thanks to automatic feeds). Travel advisors can sign up for both programs for free via Windstar’s Advisor Hub.

MailPound is an email marketing program that allows advisors an opportunity to customize their email marketing outreach to clients. Advisors can easily personalize and forward Windstar promotions, videos and eBrochures to their clients, as well as quickly upload them onto their social channels. The tool includes tracking (open rates, clicks, shares) and a chance to create a “Personal Travel Planner” by including multiple eBrochures and/or offers and videos.

BranchUp, on the other hand, is a marketing tool specialized in Facebook, and for advisors who subscribe, it curates supplier promotions and posts them automatically to their Facebook business pages. Advisors benefit from an automatic flow of chosen supplier content to generate engagement with their fans and more leads.

Windstar’s sales team hopes the new, free tools make it easier for travel advisors to market themselves and Windstar Cruises, especially the line’s offers with a “limited time” booking window, such as the following programs sunsetting at the end of March:

Lower TCs on Star Advantage Group Dates: For a limited time, groups will earn a tour conductor credit of 1-to-7 on "Star Advantage" Group dates. Windstar Cruises’ “Star Advantage” group program also allows advisors to earn $100 bonus commission for every client booked, as well as a number of other amenities and discounts for clients. Advisors must only set up their group by March 31 to take advantage of the savings and can then sell into it later.

Sell Three, Sail Free: If advisors sell three qualifying voyages in 2021 or 2022, they have the opportunity to receive a free cruise for themselves. The line hopes this promotion encourages advisors to sail and experience Windstar first-hand to be able to better sell its unique yacht style cruise to their clients.

Sail Small, Live Large with Big Perks: Windstar’s “Wave Season" offer,” ending March 31, 2021, encourages prospective cruisers to book early so as not to miss out amid the coming rush of travel planning. The "Sail Small, Live Large with Big Perks" offer lets travelers choose from a set of complimentary perks plus a reduced deposit of 5 percent.

For more information, visit www.advisorhub.windstarcruises.com.

Related Stories

Windstar Cruises Joins USTOA

ASTA Calls on Biden Administration to Address Cruise Restart

Windstar Cruises to Move Office From Seattle to South Florida

Azamara Sale Completed; Fourth Ship to Be Named Azamara Onward