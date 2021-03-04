Windstar Cruises to Move Office From Seattle to South Florida

Windstar Cruises plans to relocate its office from Seattle, Washington to Miami, Florida in June 2022.

“With time and space away from our Seattle office, we’ve thought about our location and other possibilities once our two-year lease is up,” said Christopher Prelog, Windstar Cruises’ president, in a written release.

“Although we have all adapted to working remotely with great success, we have been working on a plan for a new office location," he noted. "A long timeline is needed to facilitate a smooth transition."

The Miami office will accommodate mostly cruise operation functions and some teams that directly support operations. Prelog says that as the center of the cruise industry in the U.S., a Miami office will be beneficial for building industry relationships and attracting new talent. It will also enable operations employees in Miami to be closer to the line’s ships and crew as they pass through Florida and shorten up flight times to the ships in Europe and the Caribbean.

Employees in non-operational functions, such as marketing, revenue, accounting and IT will have the opportunity to move to parent company Xanterra Travel Collection’s Denver office to collaborate with other brand teams' there. Some employees will also be able to work remotely in the Seattle area.

The news follows Windstar's announcement on February 24 to cancel additional voyages and "pause" cruise operations. It plans to restart cruising in phases, beginning in June 2021. The line said that decision was made after reviewing current information on COVID transmission rates, travel restrictions and government regulations. The line will re-start cruise operations with reduced guest occupancy, some modified itineraries and enhanced health and safety protocols.

For more information, visit www.windstarcruises.com.

Related Stories

Virgin Voyages Cancels Cruises Fhrough June 30, 2021

Holland America Will Offer Exotic Voyages on Four Ships in 22-23

Princess Unveils 2022-23 South America and Antarctic Voyages

RCL Study: Transmission of Aerosol Particles Through HVAC Is Low